Kim Kardashian is recorded driving with her daughter and her niece in the back seat asking her to stop

Nor is there a day without controversy surrounding the family kardashianspecifically to kim. The most famous member of the Kardashian family separated a few days ago from Peter Davidson after nine months of relationship and does not seem to be affected, what’s more, he has shown his happiness in a video that has raised controversy and criticism from his followers.

Not because of the content of the video, but because of how dangerous it is. The influencer and businesswoman recorded herself as a selfie and uploaded it to Instagram while driving his luxury car with his daughter and niece in the back seats. Quite an act of recklessness.

The American recorded herself singing ‘Versace on the floor’, by Bruno Mars, and asked her daughter north westaged nine, and her cousin Penelope Disick, out of ten, to sing with her: “sing girls“.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter: “Mom, delete that!”

However, it is paradoxical that the girls have more common sense and responsibility behind the wheel than Kim Kardashian, since they asked the influencer to stop recording. “Mom, mom, please delete that!”I yelled at him north west. Penelope DisickFor his part, he smiled and contemplated the scene.

kim kardashian He ignored it and continued filming himself with the seat belt on incorrectly, as he was wearing it under his armpit and chest in a practice that is dangerous for road safety.