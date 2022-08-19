Kim Kardashian embarrasses her daughter North in a video

We all know that Kim Kardashian spends a lot of time with her oldest daughter. In this case, yesterday she surprised us with a video taking North and his niece Penelope in their big car. Meanwhile, with a very popular devil horns filter on Instagram sang and danced to ‘Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars’ (already, a great song).

“Sing girls!”Kim said encouraging the two little girls to join her party. However, it seems that his daughter North was not very amused that moment and asked him to erase it with a frown.

Meanwhile, Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, had more patience with the situation and smiled as she watched how mother and daughter behaved. kim added in the photo caption a microphone synonymous with his afternoon of singing in the car.

In a part of the video, you can see how North feels uncomfortable and says “Mom, please delete that!” while Kim appears singing in the car. Anyway, she smiles after a short time and it doesn’t seem to be a major problem for her.

Most of the fans made positive comments about it, writing, “I love these regular moments 💕 😍”, “North is quite a vibe” or “KIM YOU HAVE TO DO WHAT THE NORTH QUEEN SAYS!!”

And you, do you think it was a silly anger or did he think it was really bad?