Kim Kardashian brings her style to the new Beats Fit Pro headphones

When it comes to expanding your business portfolio kim kardashian It has no limits, especially if it can bring its minimalist aesthetic to many more people. After makeup, skincare and underwear, now the socialite points to headphones.

His latest feat, which includes good style and better sound, is a collaboration with BeatsFitPro. It’s about a trio of wireless headphones, each hand painted in the characteristic palette of neutral colors that are already an emblem for the Kardashian.

The headphones are designed to be an eye-catching accessory and complement any outfit of the day.

the color palette Moon, Dune and Earth is completely new and very different from what Beats Fit Pro usually accustoms us to, but without a doubt they are a style statement for music fans and fashionistas.

The collaboration arose from the businesswoman hiring someone to paint her headphones. Seeing them, she thought that Beats hadn’t had a product like that before and presenting them to her would bring her creative concept and color palette to a brand that she has always loved and respected.

Regarding the technical specifications, the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian are equipped with wing and secure fit points so no matter what you do these will always stay in place.

The sound is powerful and balanced and offers a patented dual element diaphragm driver that results in a clear sound with exceptional stereo separation.

The headphones are compatible with Spatial-Audio With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies and games, this means it will adjust the sound as you turn your head for a multi-dimensional experience.

Headphones have up to 6 hours of listening time with an additional 18 hours provided by its pocket charging case. That means they provide up to 24 hours of combined playback.

The Beats Fit Pro and Kim Kardashian collection is now available in the US on Apple’s website, each priced at $200. For now, their arrival in our country has not been announced, but we hope they do so because more than one will want to wear them on a daily basis.