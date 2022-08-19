Kim Kardashian and her most absurd looks from Balenciaga

kim kardashian has become one of the most important and influential public figures in the world of fashion both for his personality and day by day reinvents and evolves adapting to new trends as well as for its way of communicating and at the same time, market a scandalin other aspects.

The foregoing was corroborated during the past People Choice Awards 2021in which he took the award to ‘Fashion Icon of the Year’ and in her acceptance speech, she openly thanked her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West, for introducing her to the world of fashion.

“I feel honored every day that the designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they were not, ”he commented in that December 2021.

He added: “Thank you. Zac Posen who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA awards and so many incredible designers, like Richard (Tisci) Y Olivier (Rousteing)) who really believed in me. Well, they were probably convinced by get a call from kanye”.

As he completed: “So thanks to Kanye for even really introducing me to the world of fashion. I fell in love with fashion. This is a dream that I have to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk. I am so grateful.”

kim kardashian received the award for ‘Fashion Icon of the Year’ in a tight black suit lace (a dress with leggings of the same texture and a black bra on top) by Balenciagaby Demna Gvasaliawho made her his muse in recent years.

That was further evidence of the relationship between kim kardashian and Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga in the world of fashion, a pact that has escalated to important events such as the MET Gala, Paris Fashion Week and the Oscar Awards after partyamong others.

Though the balenciaga story dates back more than 100 years, when it was founded by Christopher Balenciagain recent years, the brand that was born in Spain has caused a stir due to its absurd designs and disruptive vision of Demna Gvasalia of which Kim Kardashian has not been saved and has shone on several occasions causing a stir and stealing all the spotlights.

In this regard, here we recall some of those occasions that have marked the passage of Kim Kardashian for the world of fashion Y his relationship with Balenciagawhich has transpired in recent years.

Kim Kardashian in “motomami” undercover

It was one of the first looks kim kardashian flashywhen he appeared very much like the “motomami” (as Rosalía would say) completely in leather with his face completely covered.

Kim Kardashian and her ode to flamingos

For your participation in Saturday Night Live, kim kardashian was encased in pink balenciaga lookshowever, the one that caught the most attention was the one he used for the after party: A lycra jumpsuit accompanied by a pink feather coat that seemed like an ode to flamingos.

Kim Kardashian during the MET Gala 2021

It is probably the most remembered in social networks, when Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2021 MET Gala with that Balenciaga look totally black that covered every part of his body, the subject of many memes.

Kim Kardashian, the creepiest bride

During the presentation of ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda album, kim kardashian appeared by surprise during the song ‘No Child Left Behind’ with a Balenciaga Haute Couture bridal gown with a veil that covered her face in a gloomy way.

Kim Kardashian wrapped in parcel tape

kim kardashian he dares anything and for him balenciaga fashion show presenting the Fall/Winter 22 collection at Paris Fashion Week, was surprised to arrive wrapped head to toe in yellow ribbon (such as parcel) with the signature logo.

Kim Kardashian in Haute Couture helmet

One of the last feats of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga it was during the Haute Couture Weekin which in addition to parading for the signature by Demna Gvsaliaappeared at the after party with a brilliant look made up of a helmet style with which he caught the attention of all those present.

kim karadshian is one of the celebrities who dare to take fashion risks and turn the absurd into novel and striking, the examples above are convincing proof.

