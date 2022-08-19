Khloe Kardashian shows off the shrinking waist and voluptuous butt in a skin-tight see-through dress as Kim flaunts a subtle build

KHLOE and Kim Kardashian have come out with their skinny figures on full display amid the concern of fans that they have gotten too thin.

The reality stars were spotted at an 818 Tequila event in Los Angeles.

The famous brothers were spotted at the private event on Thursday.

Khloe, 38, walked in wearing a fitted white mini dress that highlighted her small build.

Her slim waist and curvy butt were on display as she strolled from her car to the event.

Kim, 41, opted for a similar slimming silhouette.

She came out in an all-black suit that hugged her body in just the right places.

The SKKN tycoon wore a suit, showing how small his midsection has become.

Fans have repeatedly expressed concern over the pair of siblings, claiming they pushed their weight loss too far.

Both Khloe and Kim claim to be healthy.

The release is one of the few Khloe has made since her son’s arrival via surrogate.

MOM’S NIGHT

Earlier this month, the Good American co-founder was spotted at an event in Malibu wearing a sexy black dress.

Fans have flocked to Reddit to fight back, attacking her for neglecting her parenting duties.

One particularly harsh critic commented on the thread: “For example, the little girl is about 5 days old and was caught dressing in a ‘tight black dress’ for a night out,” while others noted “clues” they believe they left behind. the place for a strange theory.

Some Reddit users have speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum may not actually raise their own baby.

According to the outrageous theory of a Reddit user: “The baby was just taken away from a woman who was essentially rented for nine months and when he was put up with his genetic mother he was immediately abandoned for a dinner out and it’s a clear a clue to him that he will be partially raised by a nanny for his entire life. “

They continued: “Basically it’s a part-time responsibility for Khloe and I’m not saying this for being mean, because that’s what kids are like when you’re that rich. It applies to all sisters.

“The only thing that gives me some hope is the good things I’ve heard about how Khloe treats True’s nanny and how involved she seems compared to Kim and Kourtney.”

The Reddit user added: “He certainly won’t be raised by Tristan either, at least not fairly.

“Because giving all your attention to 3/4 children makes you an unfair parent even to the three you are naturally involved with in showing your favorites and they have to find a different way to meet Theo.”

STACKING

Other fans were quick to agree, sharing their thoughts and adding to the speculation on the thread.

Other haters accused Khloe of using her son as a “prop” or a plot for her family’s new Hulu series, the Kardashians.

One commentator suggested that the baby is “a doll to be picked up when needed,” adding, “I suspect he hasn’t done the work of bonding with this baby.”

Another speculated, “Are she and Kylie saving their sons for a big reveal on the show? I feel that it is. So messed up using kids like this ”.

One fan pitched another wild theory, writing, “I have a theory that Kylie’s baby is actually Khloe’s baby because Kylie was Khloe’s surrogate. That’s why we haven’t seen Kylie’s baby and when we finally see Khloe’s baby she’ll be 8 months old. “

So far, Khloe and the rest of her famous family have been quiet about the baby.

Caitlyn Jenner is the only member of the KarJenner family who has spoken of the baby’s arrival.

Caitlyn, 72, recently took to Twitter to write: “Congratulations to Major Khloe Kardashian, I love you so much!

“You are such a strong woman. And what an extraordinary mother! “

Caitlyn made the comments while sharing an online article about the new arrival.

On August 5, news broke that Khloe and her former NBA star have taken in a baby.

His name, however, is still unknown.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols, 31, in December while celebrating her birthday.

The reality star and the Canadian athlete dated from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan had a child with Maralee during an affair and Khloe ended their relationship forever after finding out.

In July, Khloe’s rep confirmed that she and her former traitor were expecting baby # 1. 2.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her redhead said.

Tristan now has four children from three different women.

However, he is not involved in the life of Maralee’s son, Theo.

