Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True Thompson photo with $ 1,760 Louis Vuitton bag despite backlash

Khloe Kardashian, 38, posted many adorable pictures of 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, dressed all in pink on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Khloe uploaded photos of her daughter holding a $ 1,760 Louis Vuitton bag despite criticism that she and her family received for sharing photos of their children to show their wealth.

In the Instagram post, True looked like a young fashionista, wearing a bubblegum pink denim skirt, matching tank top, and light pink Crocs. She complemented her elegant look of hers with a small Louis Vuitton bag with her name and pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

Khloe titled her post in reference to a famous phrase from Mean Girls: “We wear pink on Wednesdays 💕”. Yris Palmer, a friend of the Kardashian family, commented on the post: “💗💗 This is our girl!” Khadijah Haqq McCray, a close friend of Khloe’s, wrote: “Go girl 💕”. A famous hairdresser and beauty influencer commented: “I love her little style 💕”.

Khloe has reportedly been criticized for showing her wealth by uploading photos of her daughter twice in the past few weeks. The “The Kardashian” star previously talked about her “little lady” True who flew aboard a private jet. The founder of Good American even gave True’s fly an extra touch of opulence to her by placing a gorgeous Hermes shawl on the back of her seat.

The iconic merino wool and cashmere garment retails for a whopping $ 1,625 and is spotted in the homes of numerous celebrities, including Penelope, True’s elder cousin. Khloe and her family were recently criticized for being “deaf” for using their private jets in the face of the climate crisis.

Khloe and famous basketball player Tristan Thompson are True’s parents. The two had split since it became known that Thompson had cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player, 31, and Good American co-founder, who split in January, had conceived the child through a surrogate, a Kardashian spokesperson told People magazine earlier.

A source later revealed to People that Khloe was taking her time to name the baby. The source said, “Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. He is taking his time with the name. He wants it to be right ”. The source also said the “The Kardashians” star was savoring every moment of motherhood. “Khloe is over the moon. Finding a brother for True was such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby, ”the source said.

Khloe and Thompson began dating in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They reunited after their breakup in June 2021. Subsequently, in January 2022, Kardashian decided to quit with the Chicago Bulls player. In addition to being True’s father, Thompson is also Prince’s father, 5, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

