Khloé Kardashian is the hottest in her family with a denim bikini

Caroline Moreno

04.08.2022 15:53:00

The latest Khloé Kardashian posts have shown that she has no intention of being affected by the recent controversies in which she has been involved, since today more than ever Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is stronger and more beautiful.

And it is that after it came to light that she was expecting her second baby, via in vitro, together with Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of her first daughter True Thompson, Khloé took a few days off from social networks due to the social and media pressure that news of this type brings.

Undoubtedly, the news about her second child with the basketball player left everyone in shock, as it was known that the couple had definitively ended their relationship after revealing Thompson’s paternity of Marelee Nichols’s baby, bordering the founder of “Good American”. to have an exclusively friendly relationship with Tristanthis for the sake of his little 4-year-old daughter.

Despite the controversy over her second baby and a new possible conquest of the Chicago Bulls player, Khloé Kardashian has dedicated herself to her daughter True and to herself. Her impressive physical change continues to surprise her fans and it seems that this change will not stop, and her most recent post proves it.

Khloé Kardashian and the denim bikini that shocked everyone

The reality star captivated his 267 million followers on Instagram, with a photo in a spectacular denim bikini. The design is a deep neckline bikini with a blue denim texture with white stitching, the bottom part fit perfectly at her waist and the top part was held up by thin straps. The bikini also revealed his marked abdomen.

In addition to the photo, the 38-year-old businesswoman added a video that is only a few seconds long, where she models in front of the mirror showing off the results of your arduous exercise routines.

So far his post has more than 11 thousand comments, everyone praising Khloé for his amazing physique, which is a reflection of his dedication and new lifestyle.

What do you think of Khloé Kardashian’s denim bikini?

