Khloé Kardashian fans have the same opinion about the photos of True

Khloé Kardashian is always a doting mom and is constantly updating her 268 million followers with the sweetest photos of her four-year-old daughter, True. The new mom of two (she recently welcomed a child via surrogacy with her ex Tristan Thompson) shares many photos of her eldest daughter on Instagram, from vacation snaps to True living her best life on a private jet. But recently he posted a series of photos of the Mini Kardashian dressed in pink from head to toe and holding her own personalized Louis Vuitton bag.

The Kardashian has captioned the photo carousel: “Wednesdays we wear pink 💕”, a reference to the classic 2000s film ‘Mean Girls’. Fans flocked to the comments section where they agreed on the same thing: who is a future supermodel. Move over Aunt Kenny! “Future supermodel,” one fan wrote, while another agreed, “OMG she is everything 😍future model.”

Other fans were quick to joke that It’s time for supermodel Kendall to pass the baton to her little nieceas one user wrote, “Step aside Kendall it’s time for True ❤️,” while another said, “Ok she ready for the runway Kendall move ❤️❤️.”

While True is obviously young to be jet-setting all over the world and walking haute couture runways, it seems that little Kardashian is half way there with her already luxurious lifestyle and dreamy designer closet. We are, of course, viewing this space: True Thompson, cover of Vogue. Remember you read it here first.