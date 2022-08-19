Khloe Kardashian displays her razor-sharp red nails in new photos despite critics claiming they are “dangerous” for her baby.

KHLOE Kardashian is facing backlash after showing off her long nails in photos from a recent night out as fans express concern.

Some have wondered how Good American’s co-founder can care for her newborn with such long and sharp nails.

Khloe recently posed for a photo with Colt Paulsen podcaster at an event.

In the first of two photos, the Kardashian star pursed her lips towards the camera as Colt smiled as they exchanged expressions in the second.

Fans were more focused on Khloe’s fiery red nails in the photos, however, noting the danger they could pose to her son.

The mom of two put a hand on his shoulder in the shots, holding the phone so that her fingers rested on his shoulder.

Khloe has been sporting long nails for many years, never hesitating.

Fans have had a lot to say about her decision to sport the long style, even after welcoming a newborn.

Earlier this month, Khloe went out on a night out in Malibu just days after her surrogate gave birth.

She showed off her curves in a fitted black minidress, but fans were distracted by her nails.

In a social media thread, one critic wrote: “Those claws,” with a crying emoji.

Another said: “This is something I don’t understand. How do you carefully clean a little butt or a tiny boogie or touch a newborn’s face with giant claws? “

Another criticized the TV star: “This is a sign that he is not personally taking care of the baby.”

“Definitely dangerous,” added another.

Fans also noted the Hulu star’s meal times at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

One wrote: “I can’t imagine leaving your two day old baby at home and going out! You really treat it as a possession ”.

Another wondered, “Why wouldn’t you be at home trying to bond with your baby when you weren’t carrying him either ?! I can’t understand it all my life. Children are just accessories for these people. “

In July, Khloe’s rep confirmed reports that the Kardashians star was expecting her second child from former Tristan Thompson.

They already share their four-year-old daughter True.

The Chicago Bulls star has four children of three different women.

Khloe’s departure shortly after welcoming her second child sparked some crazy theories from fans.

After the aforementioned release, fans flocked to Reddit to fight back, with some attacking Khloe for neglecting her parenting duties.

One particularly harsh critic commented on the thread: “For example, the little girl is about 5 days old and was caught dressing in a ‘tight black dress’ for a night out,” while others noted “clues” they believe she left. placed on a strange theory.

Some Reddit users have speculated that the TV star may not actually raise her own baby.

According to the outrageous theory of a Reddit user: “The baby was just taken away from a woman who was essentially rented for nine months and when he was put up with his genetic mother he was immediately abandoned for a dinner out and it’s a clear a clue to him that he will be partially raised by a nanny for his entire life. “

They continued: “Basically it’s a part-time responsibility for Khloe and I’m not saying this for being mean, because that’s what kids are like when you’re that rich. It applies to all the sisters.

“The only thing that gives me some hope is the good things I’ve heard about how Khloe treats True’s nanny and how involved she seems compared to Kim and Kourtney.”

The Reddit user added: “He certainly won’t be raised by Tristan either, at least not fairly.

“Because giving all your attention to 3/4 children makes you an unfair parent even to the three you are naturally involved with in showing your favorites and they have to find a different way to meet Theo.”

Other fans were quick to agree, sharing their thoughts and adding to the speculation on the thread.

Other haters accused Khloe of using her son as a “prop” or a plot for her family’s new Hulu series, the Kardashians.

One commentator suggested that the baby is “a doll to be picked up when needed,” adding, “I suspect he hasn’t done the work of bonding with this baby.”

Another speculated, “Are she and Kylie saving their sons for a big reveal on the show? I feel that it is. So messed up using kids like this ”.

