Khloé and Kim Kardashian wear tracksuits for the Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila event

Purr.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian supported sister Kendall Jenner at the launch of her new 818 Tequila Eight Reserve event Thursday night in style.

The new single sisters even coordinated their outfits, both wearing skintight jumpsuits, accessories designed by Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and carrying mini bags for the event.

Kim led the way, wearing a gray halter-neck one piece with knee-high Yeezy boots and a sparkling Balenciaga Hourglass bag ($ 6,500) with Khloé sporting a black Balenciaga jumpsuit ($ 1,750) with an oversized quilted jacket of her brand Good American ($ 155), Yeezy sandals, and a lime green Hermés mini Kelly bag.

Host Jenner, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a Rick Owens white one-shoulder dress that had previously been worn not only by Kim but also by fellow West, formerly Julia Fox.

Kim wore a silver halter-style look, paired with a shimmering Balenciaga handbag.

Kris and Kylie Jenner were also present at the event, with the former looking like a garment in an all-pastel pink look with a long jacket to the feet and the latter wearing a long-sleeved dress.

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be the only member of the family not to be present as she is currently on tour with new husband Travis Barker.

Khloé paired her simple black bodysuit with an oversized Good American denim jacket.BACKGRID

Kim, fresh from breaking up with Pete Davidson, seems to be dedicating herself to life in catsuit in recent times; she wore a skintight, seamless black look Wednesday night in a separate family outing and religiously sported Balenciaga’s two-in-one pantashoes while she was out and about.

Kendall Jenner stunned in a simple white Rick Owens dress.Sophie Sahara / Mega

Khloé – who recently welcomed a child via a surrogate of ex-Tristan Thompson and quietly separated from her mysterious private equity investor beau – is also a fan, recently wearing a wrap-around nude look covered in fake tattoos.

Perhaps the duo should consider a “Kim and Khloé Take Calabasas” series.

