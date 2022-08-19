Kendall Jenner wears the sexiest minimalist dress of the summer

Kendall Jenner does not stop wearing impressive fashion looks that are the epitome of understated luxury. The supermodel consistently proves that ‘less is more’ when it comes to her enviable wardrobeWhether she’s dressed head-to-toe in The Row brand basics on a casual day, or in a Tom Ford-era Gucci dress for date night. Her latest look is minimalist and sexy at once.

At an event in Malibu to promote her brand 818 Tequila, the 26-year-old celebrity wore a elegant asymmetrical dress a Rick Owens Drkshdw one shoulder bag in cream with a statement cut out, a pair of black leather Bare sandals and a Half Moon bag by The Row.

Rick Owens.Getty Images

On the other hand, Kendall’s sisters opted for a flashier evening outfit at the long-awaited star-studded event. Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore skintight Balenciaga bodysuits that they accessorized—a sparkly Balenciaga mini bag and go-go boots for Kim, and gold stilettos and a green Hermès mini Kelly for Khloe—while Kylie Jenner opted for a spectacular Y/Project denim look taken from the catwalk of their Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Kim Kardashian.Getty Images Khloé Kardashian.Getty Images

Kylie Jenner.Instagram @kyliejenner

For the perfect chic minimalist party look, like the trendsetter Kendall Jenner, opt for timeless design pieces. But, in the true style of the new generation of fashion supermodels, there is nothing wrong with adding a little sexiness.

Rick Owens.Courtesy Mango.Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti