Keanu Reeves will star in his first series produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors by the public and in recent years this affection has been shown in a renewed interest in his old movies and his next projects. A good example of this is everything that happened with Matrix Resurrections (65%), which although it was not up to the Matrix (87%), reminded us that the actor still has the necessary presence for this type of film. Of course, the franchise of John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill (89%) also elevated him to an indispensable figure in the action genre, but he also looks for new opportunities to show his talent and the adaptation of The Devil in the White City is the perfect opportunity for it.

The Devil in the White City It is a project that Leonardo DiCaprio has been trying to build for years. The actor bought the rights to the novel from Erik Larson more than a decade ago with the intention of producing and starring in the film, but plans had to change for various reasons, including his busy schedule. Martin Scorsese was originally set to direct the adaptation, but in the end it was decided that the story would serve better as a mini-series for a streaming service. In 2019 it was confirmed that Hulu would develop the proposal with Scorsese and DiCaprio as producers, they are joined Stacy Sherwho has produced titles like Django Unchained (87%) and The 8 Most Hated (75%).

Collider confirms that Keanu Reeves will star in the series in which it will be his first leading role for the small screen. Like many other actors, he had some appearances and cameos in series during his early days, but as soon as he started working in film he devoted himself fully to this format and had not returned to television. With this role, Reeves becomes another of the great actors who comes to the small screen in a streaming service, proving once again that this type of work already has a better reputation.

The novel, inspired by real events, tells the story Daniel Burnham, renowned architect and urban designer who changed the style of Chicago forever with his skyscrapers and the World’s Columbian Exposition, also called the Chicago World’s Fair, which showed the most important advances that engineers sought to apply to the city. At the same time, the book also details the famous crimes of H. H. Holmesserial killer known for building his own torture mansion, which included dead-end corridors and death traps to prevent his victims from escaping.

For now it is not known if Keanu Reeves will give life to the architect or the serial killer, but everything seems to indicate that it will be Daniel Burnhambecause it is from his point of view that the whole story is told, with Holmes as a disturbing element that puts the city on alert and causes an unprecedented commotion by murdering several people who were visiting to enjoy the famous fair.

The news also reveals that Todd Field will be in charge of directing at least the first two episodes of the series. Field is best known for his work in movies like Little Kids and Unforgivable Crime (93%), with experience on television thanks to his time on Carnival from HBO. Sam Shaw will be the screenwriter of The Devil in the White City. Shaw created Castle Rock (86%), a series inspired by the work of Stephen King, and worked on other titles such as Manhattan Y Masters of Sex.

The Devil in the White City will tap into the ever-present public interest in serial killers and their reasons for killing. The novel won major awards when it was published in 2003 and remains one of the author’s best-selling nonfiction titles. With Keanu Reeves confirmed for the adaptation, we may have more news from the cast and production in the coming weeks, as well as a tentative premiere date.

