Keanu Reeves, his first official image as ‘John Wick 4’

The first image of Keanu Reeves as ‘john wick 4‘ was revealed, which excited fans of the film, who are already waiting for a trailer to be released on the plot of this saga.

In the image you can see Keanu Reeves, the film’s protagonist, in his traditional black suit and tie in front of a group of candles.

The film is expected to be released on March 24, 2023, since the recordings of the tape began just over a year ago.

Recall that in the most recent installment of ‘John Wick’, the protagonist flees after a reward was offered for his head after he murdered Santino at the Continental Hotel.

‘john wick 4‘ is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film’s locations include France, Germany and Japan.

Keanu Reeves continues as the lead, but the cast also includes actor Donnie Yen, who appeared in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

Kean’s life

The actor, Keanu Charles Reeves, was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon. After his parents’ marriage dissolved, Keanu moved with his mother and younger sister to New York and later to Toronto. His mother married Paul Aaron, a stage and film director; whom she divorced a year later. She later married rock promoter Robert Miller.

In high school, Keanuu played ice hockey and dropped out of school to pursue an acting career. He debuted on television in the series Hangin’ In (1984) and after some theatrical appearances and several television movies, he got a supporting role in the movie Forge of a Champion (1986), finishing the film he moved to Hollywood and participated in Instinct. sadistic (1986) and, two years later in dangerous friendships (1988).