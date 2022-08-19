Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner’s dad Travis Scott is unrecognizable with rare smile and beard in new video

KARDASHIAN fans can’t stop talking about a new video in which Kylie Jenner’s dad, Travis Scott, looks unrecognizable.

The rapper sports a drastically different look in the clip.

5

Travis recently took his Instagram story to share a featured video with his followers.

In the clip, he looked directly into the camera as he sat in what appeared to be a car.

The Texas native smiled – which he doesn’t often do on social media – as he moved his head slightly.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that in addition to showing off his pearly whites, Travis seemed to be getting a clean shave, another rarity for him.

Her video made it to Reddit, where commenters rated her new look.

Several fans shared GIFs echoing the same sentiment: “Who is this?”

“I feel like I’ve never seen him smile,” wrote another fan.

A third fan commented, “Oh, he shaved cleanly,” to which someone else replied, “this made me google Travis Scott’s beard and it looks so much better on him, I guess he shaves because he’s a patches “.

Most read in Entertainment

Despite noticing how drastically different the look was, many were kind in their comments.

“It looks nice here,” wrote one person.

Another fan commented: “He… he’s not ugly”.

“I think it’s cool,” wrote another commentator.

Despite the kind words about his appearance, fans have had a lot of negative things to say about Travis.

EW, BIG

The musician was criticized for making an NSFW comment about Kylie as he wished her a happy birthday.

The rapper posted a picture of himself with Kylie in his Instagram stories and wrote: “This is the look I want now.”

The shot showed Kylie staring straight ahead while wearing a silver hooded top from their recent trip to London.

The other slides included one of Kylie’s cleavages and another of her looking at the camera as she poked her butt out.

Kardashian fans were less than impressed with Travis for “sexualizing” his little mom on her 25th birthday.

One shared his post on Reddit and wrote, “As always, it had to be sexual. They sexualize everything they do ”.

Another added: “The last slide is ultra cringe”, while a third posted: “Ewwww yuck gross”.

Yet another user commented: “He cringe is 31 and doesn’t know how to sincerely wish.”

Kylie went all out for her 25th birthday party Wednesday night.

The reality star offered her guests a sumptuous dinner, a huge rainbow cake, and ended the evening with an extravagant fireworks display.

Fans also slammed both him and Kylie, accusing them of faking their relationship.

FAUX-MANCE

The drama began after Kylie posted the photos on her Instagram account, but fans believe there are telltale signs that the relationship is a farce.

The Hulu star referred to the rap star’s fourth album by writing: “Utopia with you”.

Hundreds of fans commented on The Kardashians star’s latest post on a social media forum.

Most say it appears Kylie and Travis’ body language is forced.

One fan wrote: “It feels forced as if all of this content is trying to normalize their relationship, distract from Astroworld and build an engagement announcement. Expect something within the next month or two ”.

“He literally has his eyes covered instead of looking at her,” wrote another, referring to the rapper’s visor

Another fan wrote: “I’ve never seen something that lacks as much chemistry and passion for each other as how boring it is.”

One fan pleaded, “Kylie, stop trying to make Travis happen. It will not happen”.

“It all seems too forced and false for me,” said another.

5

5