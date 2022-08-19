Kardashian fans convinced Kylie Jenner to have TWO secret plastic surgeries as they spot “marks” in new photos

KARDASHIAN fans have been convinced that Kylie Jenner has undergone two secret plastic surgeries.

Fans believe they spotted the signs after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a series of new photos.

5

Kylie, 25, shared the new photos on her Instagram on Thursday.

Subtitled “out n about,” the post shows the makeup mogul wearing a fitted blue jean dress as he poses next to a silver Mercedes G-Wagen.

Other additions to Kylie’s luxury vehicle fleet can be seen in the background as the Hulu star models her matching denim bag and animal print heels.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Los Angeles native’s new outfit.

One person wrote “that’s a yes from me”, while another added “the era of King Kylie”.

Two other fans commented, “basically invented denim” and “these fit lately !!”

Fans on Reddit reposted the photos on a Kardashian board, where many mentioned that something appeared out of the Hulu star.

One person asked, “Where did her boobs go?”

A second jokingly replied: “On vacation with his butt”.

Another Redditor categorically stated: “We get it. Your ass is deflating like the rest of your family. Yawns “.

While the fourth person wrote: “Right! I don’t know if it’s the angle or the outfit, but it’s watching [thinner]. As if her ass looks smaller too, is Kylie leaving the era of bbl behind her?

Kylie’s denim dress was designed by Y Project and the boots were vintage Gucci x Tom Ford.

The reality star’s boots, released in 1999, retail for up to $ 4.5,000, while his car costs a whopping $ 135,000.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of Loewe sunglasses, which retails for $ 430.

EXPENSIVE TASTE

She posed, displaying her expensive taste, on her way to an event honoring 818 Tequila, the brand of her sister Kendall Jenner.

The mom of two was joined by the rest of her famous family at the party.

Fans noted the looks of Khloe, 38, and Kim Kardashian at the event, emphasizing how skinny both women were.

The Good American co-founder was seen sporting a see-through gown that hugged her slim figure, while Kim showed off her increasingly slimmer waist in a black jumpsuit.

Fans worried about the sibling duo as they documented their intense workouts and flaunted their figures continuously.

BB-LEAVING HIM BEHIND

Khloe is also rumored to have removed her butt implants after fans noticed her smaller butt in new photos.

The reality star appeared to have a significantly reduced butt while wearing a white jumpsuit to attend a screening of The Kardashians finale on Wednesday.

Khloe, who has sparked concern over her drastic weight loss in recent months, accessorized the one-piece suit with oversized 70s-style sunglasses, white stilettos, and a black handbag.

The mother of a child was joined by the rest of her famous family at the screening, which took place Wednesday at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.

Fans have claimed that Khloe’s butt looked visibly smaller and as if her supposed implants had been removed.

One wrote on an Instagram fan page: “She got her butt lifted like Kim, I see.”

Another agreed, writing: “The butt looks tiny!”

Khloe has faced years of speculation about having her butt surgery, though she denied the gossip in April.

After sharing a video of herself training in tight leggings, one fan commented, “Oh, you can see her prosthetics when you stretch. A second layer of her butt on top of his butt [sic]. “

It wasn’t long before Khloe applauded the comment, denying the claims and insisting that the fold in question depended on the style of the seam in her leggings.

The reality star replied: “Lol silly goose. It is the seam design of the leggings. it’s so funny ah!

“You guys just want to believe something bad,” along with a laughing emoji.

When Khloe was in her early thirties, her butt attracted a lot of attention as it looked disproportionate to the rest of her body in the hugging skirts and pants.

However, by 2021, Khloe’s butt appeared to be small in size.

Fans noticed that he looked smaller than before and wondered if he had removed the fillers they suspected he had.

5

5