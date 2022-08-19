Kamehameha! ‘Fortnite’ launches its most Saiyan battle by allying itself with Dragon Ball Super

It has not been a typical season in Fortnite. On June 5, when the update of the famous Epic Games game was given, there was a superlative change: from now on the possibility of playing in modes without construction was opened, an unprecedented decision since the game has always been about facing rivals having as defense the construction of battle forts (hence the name of the game, in fact).

Let’s put ourselves in context: since 2017, Fortnite has been one of the favorite video games around the world, be it on PlayStation, PC, Nintendo and XBOX. The charm of the game lies in landing on an island, along with 99 other people in line, and being the last one standing.

With this background dynamic, from time to time the game changes its “season”, which means a new battle map, new outfits and other surprises to make the experience more fun.

After so many months on stage, internet searches have skyrocketed: when will this season end? What else is left to explore and what other surprises will be presented? Faced with such doubts, we make a compendium of what has been experienced, as well as some speculations.

This week everything is about Dragon Ball, before the premiere of the film ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’. Photo: Epic Games

a special season

First of all, we must clarify the essentials: Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 will end on September 17, which means that this will be one of the longest seasons, since usually the default time is three months.

That length may have been due to this week’s update, which includes a crossover with the anime title dragonball, in light of the film’s release Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich is in rooms.

Four iconic characters from Dragon Ball Super they made it to the game and their outfits can be purchased from the store. These are Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus, who landed on the island of Fortnite along with new reward missions.

The theme includes completing missions from dragon ball for a limited time in the experiences battle royale Y Dragon Ball Adventure Island (an anime-themed form of gaming). These are seven sets of missions that test players’ abilities in strength, agility, and concentration. Rewards include emotes Y spray.

Darth Vader was one of the main draws for this season. Photo: Epic Games

In addition, a “duel” mode is available, as was the case in the original series. To do so, players must choose a battle by interacting with a board on the island, and when their opponent is chosen, the location of each will be revealed on the other’s map. Once the duel is accepted, there will only be five minutes to defeat the opponent.

It seems that this is the last big surprise for the current season, considering that there were renovations of spaces to place themes of dragon ball. Other geographies were also updated, such as the city called Reclined Skyscraper, where there was a change in architecture to vary the geography a bit at the time of the battle.

What to think of what we have experienced so far? copied!

Two Indiana Jones styles were included before the announcement of the new explorer tape. Photo: Epic Games

Without a doubt, the change that Fortnite has had towards non-construction is serious. It is practically impossible for Epic Games to remove this game mode that has attracted thousands of new users, who have always been intimidated by building in battle. In addition, there are already cups and even an arena mode without construction (these modes are for competition, not for casual players). The only thing left to witness is a Team Battle mode without construction.

Apart from this, the inclusion of Darth Vader on the map always turns out to be a fun and challenging mini game, since defeating the legendary villain of starwars It is a complex task because more users tend to fall on these sites on the map.

Coupled with a mini adventure of Indiana Jones, Epic Games has tried to take advantage of the licenses they have. It seems to indicate that what corresponds now is to get the most out of the current map and missions before giving them their farewell next month.

Lastly: The big theatrical releases remaining for the rest of the year will happen in the fourth quarter. Since the game usually goes hand in hand with the releases in theaters, one would have to think that it would be until the next season where there would be superlative changes thinking about premieres like Black Adam (October 21), Wakanda Forever (November 11) and Avatar 2 (December 16).