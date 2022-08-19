Justin Bieber is better: his tour starts again on July 31st from Lucca

Justin Bieber is better and finally his Justice World Tour he will be able to leave this July 31st from Italy, and precisely from Lucca.

Bieber’s first date will be held in Italy after the interruption of the tour caused by the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a facial paralysis that, at the beginning of June, forced the singer to suddenly cancel a large number of concerts. The news was confirmed by a representative of the artist after that, in the last month, coinciding with the worsening of the symptoms of the disease, there had been no more news of the singer and his state of health. In fact, Bieber preferred not to show himself to the public, except in a video of June 10 in which he – visually tested – publicly told about his physical situation. Even her wife, the American super model Hailey Baldwin, has not published any more material with her husband on her social profiles since that day.

“As you can see, I can’t blink an eye and I can’t smile on one side of my face. This nostril does not move, there is total paralysis on one side of my face “, she had told her in the video posted on her Instagram page, in which her face was visually paralyzed. “For those who are frustrated with the cancellation of my shows,” she added, “I mean I’m not physically in a position to play, it’s a serious problem as you can see.”

The No Vax fringe of the web in this month has widely speculated on the conditions of the artist, pointing to the vaccine as the direct responsibility of the syndrome that, every year, affects about 20 thousand people. But Bieber never publicly stated that he was vaccinated.

The Justice World Tour, scheduled for 2020, had already been forced to a first postponement due to the pandemic. After Lucca, Bieber will continue to travel the world for a 74 concert tour that will end on March 25 in Krakow. The artist will return to Italy for two dates, January 27th and 28th 2023 in Casalecchio di Reno (BO).