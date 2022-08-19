‘Just look up’ the new song by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

The Mexican DJ and producer, Daniel Bautista better known as “Mr. Pig” , presents his first single of 2022 entitled “The Club” with the Monterrey promise Jon Phlox.

This House production contains lyrics in Spanish and English and promises to be one of the hits of the summer, which will be available from Friday June 3 on all digital platforms.

The process of this collaboration took place when Daniel heard the lyrics of the singer Jon Phlox, which although it was originally a hip hop/trap song, Mr. Pig contributed a bit of his essence and they ended up creating an electronic song. “The Club” tells us about what it is like to be an emerging artist and the obstacles they face around them.

For Mr. Pig this 2022 will be a year of reunions, since it will be presented for the fourth time in tomorrowlandthe best electronic music festival in the world, but before leaving for European lands, it will tour throughout Mexico, appearing in cities such as: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mérida, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Playa del Carmen, Matamoros, León, Vallarta, Cuernavaca, Toluca, among others.

During July before and after the Belgian festival, Bautista will perform in Madrid, London, Italy, Ibiza and more cities to be confirmed.