Jonathan Rodríguez sends a message to Cruz Azul prior to the Clásico Joven

El Cabecita Rodríguez begins to show his best version in America and now he tries to scare his former team.

after much criticism Jonathanlittle head Rodriguez seems to be ready to be one of the referents in the attack of the America. The Uruguayan reached his third goal of the tournament in the 3-0 victory against Pachuca, at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Little by little, the Uruguayan begins to return to his best level and without fear of anything, the 29-year-old striker launched a strong message for Cruz Azulthe Eagles’ next rival in the 2022 Opening Tournament.

Everyone knows the story of Little Head with the Machine. It’s about the man who he scored the goal that gave him the ninth the Celeste team and ended more than 23 years of drought. But now things are different, Jonathan defends the blue-cream shirt and this Saturday he will have to face his former team in one more edition of the Clásico Joven.

To celebrate the victory against Tuzos, Cabecita Rodríguez sent a message through her social networks, where highlighted the great work done for America and by the way he said he was ready to face the duel against Cruz Azul.

“We leave with good feelings due to the performance of the whole team and we take home a great victory. Now to think about Saturday. Come on Club America!“, wrote the Uruguayan attacker.

