Jonah Hill takes a break from his anxiety attacks

(CNN) — Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill is withdrawing from promoting his films, including his first documentary, due to anxiety attacks.

Known for starring in movies like “21 Jump Street” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the 38-year-old actor will explore mental health and the impact his job has had on his anxiety in his upcoming documentary, “Stutz.”

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist that explores mental health in general, called ‘Stutz.’ The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools that I have learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining movie,” he said in a statement to Deadline on Wednesday.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to understand that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” added Hill.

In light of this, the actor said he would not be promoting the documentary, to “protect” himself, although he said he “can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those who are struggling.” “.

“If I got sicker going out to promote it, I wouldn’t be being true to myself or the movie,” said the actor who directed the film, who hopes it “speaks for itself.”

The same goes for his other upcoming projects.

Hill last appeared in the 2021 film “Don’t Look Up,” which was nominated for four Oscars. She is slated to star in the comedy “You People,” which is in post-production and is expected to premiere later this year.

“I understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I am not going to lose my job while I work on my anxiety,” he said.

“With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I hope to make it more normal for people to talk and act about these things. So that they can take steps to feel better and so that the people in their lives can understand their problems more clearly,” he added. Hill.

Last year, the actor opened up about his body image insecurities, telling his followers on Instagram, “I kindly ask you not to comment on my body.”

Hill isn’t the first celebrity to come clean about his mental health issues.

On Sunday, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland said he was taking a break from social media due to the “detrimental effect” on his mental state.

Last year, actor Ryan Reynolds opened up about the impact anxiety has had on his life and work. He described anxiety, which he said developed in childhood, as “an engine for creativity, but it also has its own cloud and cloak of darkness.”

And in April, singer Camila Cabello opened up about the “crippling” anxiety she felt while making her “Familia” album. She is in a better place now, she said, adding that she attributes it to her vulnerability and her efforts to heal.