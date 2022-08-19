Johnny Depp spent a fortune on a nude pregnant Kate Middleton painting

Johnny Depp he is an artist, but he is also an art lover. An adorer of cinema and music, he is a fan of paintings. That’s why in 2014 he shelled out $25,000 to keep a painting of Kate Middleton pregnant and naked. Pegasus, the author, drew a crown on his belly and the legend ‘Game of Thrones’.





Johnny Depp has a nude painting of Kate Middleton

The 59-year-old actor is a fan of works of art, of painting. And he admires Pegasus, a painter and cartoonist who portrays personalities and icons of pop culture.

According to information provided by The Huffington Post, Johnny Depp bought a painting of Kate Middleton pregnant and naked in 2014.

Pegasus drew a crown, a wedding ring and the legend ‘Game of Thrones’ on his belly; the image was captured on several walls in the United States and England.

To acquire it, Johnny disbursed 25 thousand dollars. And Pegasus understood that it was ideal for him: “I knew that Johnny would come and he wanted the works of Kate Middleton. He was extremely charming and immediately bought the painting and put in an offer for a second one.”

According to Cosmopolitan, the author spray-painted that same figure on a wall in north London, which was later replicated in other cities.