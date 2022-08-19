Johnny Depp spent a fortune on a nude and pregnant Kate Middleton portrait

It’s known that Johnny Depp has a weakness for art and that, in recent years, he spends more of his days in the United Kingdom than in the United States. Those two tastes were combined in a purchase he made a few years ago. and that transcended virally in the last days.

In 2014, the actor acquired a work with a portrait of Kate Middleton pregnant and nakedfor a high figure: 25 thousand dollars.

The news comes now, amid the revelation of thousands of documents within the files of the trial between Depp and Heard. Although the situation is not within those judicial records, it went viral for that reason.

According to what the media quoted Huffington PostDepp was always a fan of pegasusan artist who usually portrays pop culture personalities and icons. Many of his works appear on street walls.

One of those works was a portrait he made of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, with her pregnant figure -at that time of charlotte– and naked. In the belly, in addition, he had drawn a king’s crown with the legend Game of Thrones.

The portrait of pregnant and naked Kate Middleton that Johnny Depp bought (Photo: Twitter/@Flavourmag)

Depp bought the painting for $25,000. “I knew that Johnny would come and he wanted Kate Middleton’s works. He was extremely charming and immediately bought the painting and put in an offer for a second one,” the Pegasus rep told Huffington Postat that moment.

According to what the magazine published cosmopolitanthe artist spray-painted that same work by Middleton andn a North London wall.

The bulky collection of Johnny Depp for the sale of his paintings

Some days ago, Depp announced a surprise collection of his paintings through his social networks and, within hours, it broke the internet. According to the British gallery Castle Fine Artthe actor’s works were sold for $3.6 million in less than 24 hours hours.

Through his social networks, Depp shared the news, sitting in front of four of his paintings. “Now at Castle Fine Art. The wait is finally over,” he wrote. “We are delighted to announce that the latest addition to Castle Fine Art is the actor, musician and artist acclaimed by critics, Johnny Depp”, announced, in turn, the gallery.

Johnny Depp, sitting next to his collection of works that he sold for almost 4 million dollars (Photo: Instagram/@johnnydepp).

Less than 20 minutes after the announcement, there was a flood of requests from people who applied to buy some of the paintings. As quoted by the media Page Six, the site collapsed due to the large number of requests. “Johnny Depp broke the internet!”, exclaimed the gallery on their social networks.

A few minutes later, the store gave more details about what it was offering and announced that the “Friends and Heroes” collection of Johnny Depp was completely over.

“This first world launch proved to be our fastest selling collection to date, with all the titles sold out in just a few hours”, they assured. Were 780 impressions which left a profit of 3.65 million dollars.

The collection has a pop style, in the image and likeness of the remembered compositions of Andy Warhol, but from other figures in the show that inspired Depp. The icons chosen by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean to graph in his art were portraits of elizabeth taylor, Al Pacino, bob dylan Y Keith Richards.