Johnny Depp returns to the big screen with “The Warrior Photographer” – La Hora

Johnny Depp return to the large screen with “The warrior photographer«, know when it opens, cast of the filmamong other data.

When does “The Warrior Photographer” premiere?

The renowned American actor Johnny Depp returns with force to the cinema with the film ‘The warrior photographer’Said Films will premiere this August 18. The film has received a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

The movie ‘The warrior photographer is based on a true story and brings Depp back to the big screen playing Eugene Smith, the veteran American photographer who documented and denounced one of the most serious crimes against the environment and the effects of mercury poisoning in the seventies. the citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan.

Eugene Smith, one of Life magazine’s most revered World War II photojournalists, stayed on the scene for three years documenting what happened to various residents of this fishing village, who have experienced deformities, paralysis or loss of vision and, in other cases, even death.

The ingestion of fish contaminated by the chemical waste thrown by the factory caused them irreparable damage that, of course, they tried to hide or silence with money from high spheres.

Smith immerses himself in the community and his images give the disaster a painful human dimension.

Johnny Depp shows his characterization

Johnny Depp once again shows his enormous acting talent in this film and his characterization of the photojournalist has been described as brilliant.

Through a video that he shared on Instagram, the Hollywood figure shows the entire process to characterize Smith, among the changes in his physical appearance is gray hair, wrinkles and a gray beard with which he immediately increases several years.

Cast of the film: ‘The warrior photographer’

The film was directed by Andrew Levitas (The Last Song, 2014), written by Levitas and David Kessler.

Also in its cast are Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest, 2006), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat 2021), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat 2021), Katherine Jenkins (Dream Horse, 2020), Jun Kunimura ( The Devil’s Presence, 2016), Lily Robinson (Dream of Love), Ryo Kase (Freedom Hill, 2014), Masayoshi Haneda (Colette: Liberation and Desire, 2018) and Yosuke Hosoi (Ibiza).

