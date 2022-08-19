Johnny Depp met Selena Quintanilla on the set of a movie – People – Culture

It’s not a secret that Johnny Depp has had one of the most successful careers in the film industry. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was known much earlier for his films than for the scandal he starred in with his ex-wife.

Among the films in which Depp has participated, there are some classics such as ‘Scissorhands’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘The Tourist’, among others.

(Keep reading: Johnny Depp would be related to another sex scandal)

Despite his extensive career, fans were surprised to learn that the actor coincided at one point with the legendary artist. Selena Quintanilla.

In 1995, Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando starred in ‘Don Juan DeMarco’, produced by Francis Ford Coppola. Back then, Selena was not widely recognized as an actress, so her involvement was minimal.

The Latin singer appeared for a few seconds in a musical scene. The woman performed a mariachi song in a restaurant where the protagonists were. When asked by the press about her role, the artist explained that she was a small role.

“It’s a short bit, I’m singing like a traditional mariachi music singer,” Quintanilla said.

Although the performance was short, Selena was present for other aspects of the film. He was part of the soundtrack and wrote a song with David Byrne, which would become one of the singles from the film.

Selena was unable to attend the premiere or see her work on the big screen. On March 31, 1995, just a week before it was released in theaters, the artist was murdered by her assistant Yolanda Saldívar.

(We recommend: The first film that Johnny Depp would make after his trial with Amber Heard).

Johnny Depp’s words about Selena

Although the singer’s work in the film was short, it left a great meaning among her co-stars.. At the film’s premiere, members of the press questioned the actors about Selena’s death.

Johnny Depp was one of those who responded and claimed to be sorry for the young woman’s death. The American actor explained before the cameras that he had just found out about the event.

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ took the opportunity to praise Quintanilla’s qualities. According to what she said before the microphones, she was a talented woman and her death was a “Real loss”.

The video of Depp’s comments on Selena has more than 36 thousand views on YouTube and has been spread on social networks among fans of both artists.

More news

‘Youtubers’ build a real submarine with Lego pieces

The setbacks experienced by a 25-year-old who looks twice his age

Ozzy Osbourne was happy about the pregnancy of his daughter, Kelly Osbourne

Who is Nicole Shanahan, who would have been unfaithful to Elon Musk

Monogamish, flexisexuals, and other ‘new’ forms of relationships

Trends WEATHER