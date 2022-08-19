Johnny Depp may suffer from erectile dysfunction, court documents reveal

Without a doubt, Johnny Depp is one of the prominent figures of this 2022.

The trial with Amber Heard, the relationships attributed to him and the multiple versions about the “reset” of his personal and professional life have placed him on the covers almost daily.

Now, a new issue has him as the central protagonist. The revelation is shocking: Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunctionAmber Heard’s legal representatives said in newly unsealed court documents.

Is Johnny Depp impotent? What the lawyers say

The actress’s legal team argued in a March 28 filing, obtained by Page Six, that this alleged illness could have contributed to alleged violent behavior of her ex-husband, published the medium.

​“Although Mr Depp would prefer not disclosing your erectile dysfunction statusthis condition is absolutely relevant for the sexual violenceincluding the anger of Mr. Depp and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard, “the documents highlight.







For the actress’s lawyers, this dysfunction would have been relevant to generate sexual violence. Photo: REUTERS



On the other hand, according to Page Sixthe actor from Pirates of the Caribbean always denied the accusations of rape and violence What did your ex-wife do?

But in this regard, Heard’s lawyers continued to assert that Depp’s alleged penis problem would make him ‘more likely’ to get ‘angry or agitated’ in encounters with the star of “Aquaman” and would have caused him to “resort to a bottle”.

Heard’s statement

Last May, Heard, 36, broke down in tears during the ex-partner’s defamation trial when he testified that the “Scissorhands” star, who is 59 years old, allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle and threatened to “slash” her face with it.

All this would have taken place during a strong altercation that both would have maintained in March 2015, detailed the medium that published the information.

“I didn’t know if the bottle inside me was broken,” the actress recounted, gasping for breath as she held back tears. “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything,” she added.

According to court documents cited, the alleged incident occurred in Australia during the same fight that left Depp with one finger amputatedsomething he claimed on the stand happened when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.







“I didn’t know if the bottle inside me was broken,” Amber Heard said. Photo: AFP



the two of us alone they had been married a month before.

During cross-examination, Depp’s attorney questioned Heard about the alleged sexual assault, for which the “Justice League” star admitted that he did not seek medical attention.

“As I’ve always said, I don’t remember exactly what happened first, or the sequence,” he said.

The papers also revealed text message exchanges between Depp and Marilyn Mansonwho has also been accused of sexual abuse and he has denied it.

They even mention Johnny Depp’s attempt to bring up in the trial the “brief stint as an exotic dancer” of his ex-wife.







Depp’s team of advisers did not clarify anything about his alleged erectile dysfunction. Photo: AFP



The jury ultimately awarded the actor $15 million for claims that defamed him in an op-ed for the Washington Post of 2018 in which Heard made accusations of sexual violence.

So far, Depp’s team of advisers did not respond to Depp’s request for comment. Page Six about the accusation of erectile dysfunction.

