Jennifer Lopez proves to be the best stepmother of Ben Affleck’s children

Jennifer Lopez she has been bonding with her boyfriend’s children Ben Affleck after the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

the star of marry me has been spending quality time with her stepchildren as she prepares to exchange her wedding vows again with the actor from Gone Girl.

Lopez was recently seen with the eldest daughter of Affleck, violet, in New York and even took her kids to a Broadway play earlier this week.

A source told Hollywood Life that JLo even introduced violet, seraphine Y Samuelwhom Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer GarnerTo his family.

“J.Lo and Ben were able to kill two birds with one stone by taking the kids with them to New York for Ben’s 50th birthday,” the source told the outlet.

“Ben’s children were able to spend time with their father, which was very important to him, and his children, Max and Emme, whom he shares with his ex Marc Anthony, were able to do the same.”the source continued.

“In addition to the birthday festivities, everyone had to take care of some last-minute tasks related to the wedding”said the source about the lovebirds’ upcoming three-day wedding party.

“All the kids needed to be adjusted for the upcoming wedding and she also needed some changes in her dress”shared the medium.

“J.Lo took the kids without him to the Broadway play and took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s because she feels those are important things for kids to experience.

“J.Lo also wanted to show kids where she grew up and introduce them to some of her family members in New York. It’s his turf and he loves being there.”said the source.