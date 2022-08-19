Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will marry again

The couple will throw the house out the window next Friday at a party and marriage that will last three days.

surprises between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they seem to never stop, it is that although some time ago they announced a separation to fulfill their professional duties. Now a rumor of a fourth marriage has taken over the world agenda.

It seems that lovers want to continue celebrating love, so they are going to hold a forceful party to celebrate a new marriage, an event that will last three days. As some media have revealed, the reel will be made at Affleck’s house located in Georgia, property that has 33 hectares, but quite intimate so that no intruder arrives.

the event of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck will begin this Friday, August 19, although the marriage ceremony will take place on Saturday the 20th. After that, a barbecue will take place and it will culminate with a picnic on Sunday the 21st. Dreamed!

Sources close to the couple have informed TMZ and Page Six that, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day.”

The third time’s the charm! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate ceremony

And the separation?

An unusual pact took Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. This is because the newlyweds decided to take a break from the relationship. So at least international media say.

Decision that occurs almost a month after confirming that the couple of actors remarried in Las Vegas. Various images of both enjoying their honeymoon in Europe have even been viralized.

According to HollywodLife, the measure was taken after agreement between the two. The “distancing” will be for a few days so that they can enhance their respective careers in the cinema.

Decision they make after learning from the mistakes they had in the first stage of their relationship. The American site even claims that this is a “win-win situation”.