Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will celebrate their wedding at the estate where they were to marry 20 years ago

20 years have had to pass for one of the most iconic couples in pop culture in recent decades to say ‘yes, I do’, but it finally happened a few days ago: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas last night. Saturday night, July 16, they toasted with soft drinks, ate pizza and returned with a dream come true.

A dream wedding that the two of them enjoyed in their privacy, but that they plan to share with their family and friends in a celebration that will last several days and that will be held in a very special place for the couple: the farm where they planned to get married in 2003.

The images of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple seem hell-bent on recreating their love story as it should have been before their unexpected break-up and call-off in 2004, when the two went their separate ways with much of the blame blamed, in part, on relentless hounding from the press. For this reason, they would be trying to recover those special moments of their relationship, including the great party they planned to give the first time to celebrate their marriage.





A party that, according to some US media, will be held in the coming weeks and will feature a small ceremony to the delight of their families and friends.

According to the portal TMZ, the place where the event will be held will be the same where the couple was going to get married for the first time: the impressive estate made up of a huge mansion of more than 10,000 square meters, in addition to other smaller residences, which Ben Affleck owns the outskirts of Savannah (Georgia, USA). Two decades later, the place will host the ceremony that could have been and was not, but will finally be, celebrating the love of one of the most mediatic couples of recent times.

The couple will somehow recreate the wedding they could have had in 2003. GTRES

At the moment it is not known when it will be held, although some media suggest that it will be at the end of this month of July or the beginning of August, since the couple has not yet enjoyed a honeymoon and both must resume their professional commitments in the next weeks. Nor is it known who will be part of the exclusive list of guests at the big party, except for the families of the already husband and wife; Of course, who will surely not be missing will be Matt Damon, a great friend of Ben Affleck, who has lived all the moments of the couple since the beginning of time.

Back to the past

A farm that the couple had already selected and had finalized the details for their link when they got engaged in 2002, with a marriage date in September 2003; a wedding in which no less than 400 guests were expected, among whom would be the cream of the film industry, as well as family and friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Oscar Gala in 2003 GTRES

A long-awaited date, that the press focused all its efforts on covering all its steps, causing the couple to take exceptional measures, such as reserving other places for the celebration as a decoy or hiring more security. Some efforts that, as both expressed in the statement of their breakup, completely wore out the relationship, with both canceling the wedding and going their separate ways in January 2004.