Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the last night as separated- Corriere.it

Three days of celebration to celebrate the Bennifers in Georgia. on August 20. Preparations for the celebrations are coming to an end with an expense of approximately $ 25 million.

There is very little missing from the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: after their intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July, followed by a well-documented honeymoon (also on social networks) in Paris, the couple is organizing another wedding (scheduled for Saturday August 20) with all their friends at Ben Affleck’s estate in Georgia. Three days of celebration to celebrate the Bennifers. Preparations for the celebrations are coming to an end with an expense of approximately $ 25 million. Jennifer Lopez was photographed in downtown Savannah with her children and her Ben, while her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was seen arriving at the airport, ready to join her daughter and the hundreds of guests for the celebration.

For the first ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer opted for a sleeveless dress by Alexander McQueen (already worn as a stage costume in her old movie) and then changed to a Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder corset dress with a sweetheart neckline. For Saturday 20 August the stylist chosen would be Ralph Lauren who would have customized the (very secret) look of the ceremony for JLo. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have invited their entire families and, of course, many Hollywood stars to their second marriage. According to Page Six, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo will be featured, as well as Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck. There will be all the family of J-Lo and Ben, from his children (Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10) to Jennifer’s twins born of love with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian, 14.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link