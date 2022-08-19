Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shop with their children in Georgia before marriage: photos

Image credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they landed in Georgia before their wedding on the weekend! The Mother-in-law monster actress, 53 years old, e The city the 50-year-old actor was seen exploring Savannah alongside his son Emme14 years old and her three children Viola, 16, Serafina, 13, and Sam10, Thursday 18 August (his son Maximum, 14, was not seen). It looked like they were walking through the Savannah Historic District – including the famous River Street – where they stopped for coffee: Jen was seen sipping a cold latte, while Violet was having a hot drink. Ben’s mother Chris Boldt was also seen with the group.

Ben’s eldest daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, she looked almost as tall as her Oscar-winning dad in a gorgeous long white maxi dress with a floral print. She paired her cheeky number with a pair of neutral gray sneakers, in addition to her signature black glasses. The high school student followed the COVID-19 protocol with a blue face mask, which she temporarily moved to one side while enjoying her drink.

Meanwhile, Jennifer looked elegant in a neutral beige ensemble, consisting of a cropped peasant-style tank top with a flounce pattern. The “Dear Ben” singer paired the summer top with a pair of straight-leg beige trousers with a drawstring waist and black platform sandals. The Bronx native kept her streaked hair in her signature top knot bun, accessorizing with a bold pair of cream sunglasses, a gemstone pendant necklace and sparkling diamond earrings.

Ben twinned with his wife in a beige buttoned shirt, paired with a matching baseball cap and his designer jeans. The Boston native appeared to be in a good mood before his nuptials, which will include their family and friends. Ben and Jen are already legally married, though: the couple got a marriage license on July 16 in Las Vegas after an intimate ceremony at the iconic A Little White Chapel on the strip with only Emme and Seraphina as witnesses.

Trending items now Cool Cardi B gets her first face tattoo and fans have mixed reactions – look Eminem’s daughter Hailie sports a white corset bodysuit in new photos Octomom shares a rare photo of all 8 youngest kids, 13, as they head into grade eight

The couple will celebrate their wedding with a lavish three-day relationship planned by Colin Cowie and officiated by a friend Jay Shetty on the 87-acre Riceboro property, which is about an hour from Savannah. The festivities will begin on August 19th with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a ceremony and reception on Saturday August 20th, and finally, a picnic and barbecue on August 21st. The set-up appeared to already be underway at the house, with white trailers, tents and catering equipment spotted in aerial shots on August 18.