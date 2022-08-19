Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare a second big wedding

After more than 20 years together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to get married again in a big way after their first link took place in Los Angeles, in July 2022, but in secret.

Now, the couple, as reported by ‘Bekia’, wants to get even and has organized a wedding that will last for 3 days. On Friday there will be a rehearsal dinner, going through Saturday with the formal union of the couple and ending on Sunday with a barbecue and a picnic. According to several media reports, the photos of the wedding will be published by the magazine ‘Vogue’ and it is rumored that the dress that the singer will wear will be a Ralph Lauren design.

Of the few details that are known, it is known that the wedding will revolve around Jennifer Lopez: “Ben wants all the attention to focus on her on the big day,” sources close to the couple explain to ‘Page Six’. But where will they marry? The couple has chosen the actor’s imposing mansion, located in Georgia, with almost 33 hectares of land and a stately style, inspired by the typical mansions of southern plantations, baptized as ‘The Big House’. The ceremony planner is celebrity event planner Colin Cowie, a favorite among the celebs to host his dream day.

Among the guests, there will be no shortage of celebrities like Matt Damon, a great friend of the actor and colleagues from several films. Other well-known faces will also attend, such as the presenter Jimmy Kimmel or the actress Drea de Matteo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is one of the strongest couples in Hollywood despite its ups and downs. The couple met in 2001, during the filming of the film that both starred in, ‘Gigli’. Since then, the marriage has maintained an intermittent history. After an intense romance, in which they announced that they were engaged, they separated and each went their own way.

The singer married Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children, while the actor married actress Jennifer Garner and they had three children together. After almost 20 years apart, the two met again and recovered the history they had together, joining in marriage just a year after restarting their romance.