Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Here’s everything you need to know about the star couple’s 3-day bridal party
RICEBORO, GEORGIA: More than a month after getting married intimately at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a big wedding this weekend. “It will all be about J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention to be on her for their big day, ”a source told Page Six.
According to sources, the three-day function will begin on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner. The main event will reportedly be Saturday, while the final day will see a barbecue and picnic.
Below are the details of the gala attended by who’s who from Hollywood.
What is Lopez wearing for the ceremony?
Reports said that for the wedding to take place in Riceboro, Georgia, the 53-year-old singer will be wearing Ralph Lauren’s custom couture. While no other details about the dress have yet been disclosed, it has been speculated that the dress “may include a sentimental ode to her and Affleck’s decades-long romance,” Harper’s Bazaar reported.
This impression emerged from their last wedding in Las Vegas, where instead of looking for something new, Lopez chose the white dress she wore during her appearance on the ‘Jersey Girl’ poster. The 2004 film also played her new husband, Affleck. Alexander McQueen was her designer who completed the ensemble with textured floral jacquard fabric and a jewel neckline.
In her newsletter, the ‘On The Floor’ singer said, “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’m just saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it to my wedding day.”
Who is everyone present at the party?
Insiders told Page Six that the wedding will feature Drea de Matteo, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel. They will also be joined by the family members of the two stars. Lopez’s children, Max and Emme Muñiz, will attend the function along with the 50-year-old actor’s children: Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck.
Who is the marriage officiant?
Indian-born life coach Jay Shetty was reportedly given the opportunity to officiate Lopez and Affleck’s wedding. The “Marry Me” actress has reportedly known Shetty since last year after filming an episode of “Coach Conversations” with him. She also made an appearance on the 34-year-old’s “On Purpose” podcast in March 2021, where she said, “Everything I do, I want it to have a purpose. I want to remind people to have their own power. Be at your best at all times, even when the cameras are not on ”.
Not only that, Shetty was the one who officiated the weddings of four couples for the “Marry Me” promotions. She said at the time, “It was seeing 4 beautiful couples taking their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and @maluma as the wedding singers! Their stories and their travels have brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I am so grateful to have been a part of them ”.
Who is behind all the glitter and decorations of the wedding?
Event planner Colin Cowie was reportedly hired by Bennifer for 2.0’s wedding celebrations. Cowie is an expert in A-listers function planning as his work experience includes names like Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Kim Kardashian, and Nicole Kidman. Plus, he’s a master of delivering “a royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful garden wedding. “
