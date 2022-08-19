Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are captured moments before their wedding walking with their children

The big day for the couple is approaching and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were captured moments before their wedding walking with their children while shopping in Georgia. This Friday, August 19, begins the great Bennifers’ three-day wedding celebration so the family is already with the last details.

After getting married suddenly in “The Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas and their escape to Europe, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will celebrate their nuptials in style. The couple together with their family and friends will celebrate their fair love as they had planned almost two decades ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk with their children before the wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding celebration will kick off this Friday with an intimate rehearsal dinner. Before the big event, the entire family was captured walking through the streets of Georgia having a nice family time,

The couple was seen walking the streets of Savannah, Georgia, last Thursday afternoon, along with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck, the actor’s children with Jennifer Garner. The singer’s children with Marc Anthony were also part of the walk and Emme and Maximilian appeared having a nice time with their new brothers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for the walk decided to go with neutral tones in honor of their upcoming wedding and wore a shirt and a top in the same color. However, the actress complemented her outfit with pants that matched her blouse and the actor with blue jeans.

