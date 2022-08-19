Jennifer Garner decides not to attend the wedding of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner she will not attend her ex-husband’s three-day wedding party Ben Affleck with his beloved Jennifer Lopez.

A source told Hollywood Life that the star of argus and the actress of marry me they invited garner to her second wedding, but she declined citing work commitments.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and will not be attending the wedding celebration, but she has been fully supportive of her children being there.”, the source told the outlet.

The actress, who was married to Affleck for 13 long years, she shares three children with him; Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.

the star of Adam Project “She’s really positive overall about the whole thing,” the source added. “There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children.”

“So the fact that the kids feel welcome and comfortable and have joined J.Lo and her kids is the best thing I could ask for.”shared the source.

Another source told the publication that Garner has already “congratulated” to the lovebirds for their lavish plans to celebrate their union, since she will not be able to attend.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer’s family, so of course he extended an invitation,” the source said. “Also, Jennifer and Jen have become closer, so J.Lo fully supported the invitation from the mother of his children.”

“Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and is totally okay with them reaching out to their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and she knows it will be a beautiful event”shared the medium.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

According to reports shared by various media outlets, JLo and Affleck will host a three-day wedding party at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, this weekend.

The “intimate celebration for family and friends” It will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and a few other household names, Page Six reported.