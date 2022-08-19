Jennette McCurdy: 5 points to understand her book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ | Series

Irais M.

Discover the main truths revealed by the actress of ‘iCarly’ and ‘Sam & Cat’

Jennette McCurdy launched the book I’m glad my mom died (I’m Glad My Mom Died) on August 9 and it’s already quite a best seller. In addition to the controversial title, the publication has raised alerts about his life while working on television.

As he says name of the book, Jennette McCurdy focuses on the psychological, financial and other abuses he suffered from his mother, Debra. However, the play goes much further by revealing the reality that she faced as an actress.

Here we give you 5 key points covered in I’m Glad My Mom Died:

1. What did Debra, Jennette McCurdy’s mother, die of?

Debra McCurdy passed away from cancer in 2013; however, she had been battling the disease for practically all of Jennette’s life. The actress’s mother was diagnosed when she was only two years old, a situation that she talked about all the time and even encouraged her to bring up the subject of her when she faced a complicated work situation.

Jennette McCurdy’s mom had a video of when she was diagnosed with cancer and made the whole family watch it every Sunday. The actress was embarrassed for not feeling distressed enough in the clip, even though she was only two years old at the time.

Sometime, Debra accused Jennette of recurring cancer after he found out she was on a trip with a boy. “You made my cancer come back, I hope you’re happy knowing that, you have to live with this,” she wrote on a fan forum for the actress.

2. The cover of I’m Glad My Mom Died

With a title like that, Jennette McCurdy’s book couldn’t have just any cover. The actress chose a photo in which she carries an urn from which confetti comes out. “It was a good way to capture the humor in the tragedy, but I knew I didn’t want to go too far like throwing confetti or jumping around with a smile on my face,” the author said.

“I chose a facial expression that I think is understood as sincere, with some pain, but a little hopeful,” he said on the cover of I’m Glad My Mom Died, made in yellow and pink tones.

3. Jennette’s eating disorders and her relationship with her mom

In accordance with Jennette McCurdy, she suffered from anorexia and bulimia —with the purges and binge eating that this implies— from the age of 11, when his mom put him on a calorie restriction Maximum 1000 calories per day. The actress, to impress her, decided to eat half of this

As if this were not enough, Debra’s motives went beyond thinness: she had the objective of slowing down Jennette’s development so that she would continue to look small and play younger roles. This is why McCurdy was terrified when she had her first period, at 16 years old.

Official Instagram Jennette McCurdy.

When she went to therapy to treat her eating disorders, she was urged to review her relationship with her mother, something she did not want to face a few years ago.

4. Jennette McCurdy’s relationship with Ariana Grande and Miranda Cosgrove

The Jennette McCurdy’s book also focuses a lot on her time at Nickelodeon, where she shared the screen with Ariana Grande (Sam & Cat) and Miranda Cosgrove (icarly).

Jennette always admired Miranda and they became friends; however, McCurdy’s mother forbade her friendship because the protagonist of icarly he professed no religion—at least not explicitly.

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

On the other hand, his relationship with Ariana Grande was never close: although Jennette McCurdy They had offered her a television program for herself, she had to share the leading role with the singer. Also, she noticed a lot of preferences towards Grande during this period.

While Jennette went to work at Sam & Cat a week after the death of her mother and they never released her agenda to participate in other projects, Ariana Grande could be absent as long as she wanted to develop other concerns, as was the case in which they justified her absence by saying that her character was locked up in a box.

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

His life on iCarly and Sam & Cat

Not everything was hunky-dory during the stay of Jennette McCurdy at Nickelodeon. Her mom was the one who forced her to become an actress in the first place, so she wasn’t there for the hell of it, and she wasn’t getting her full paycheck from her—Debra got a pretty good cut as her manager.

While working at the network, Jennette was the victim of emotional abuse and sexual harassment by The Creator, who is believed to be Dan Schneider. He forced her to drink alcohol when she was a minor, touched her inappropriately, pressured her to be photographed in a bikini, and was abusive when they did work.

McCurdy found no support from her mom, who told her all girls were dying to be in her shoes. after leaving Sam & Cat, they offered him $300,000 to never talk about his experience with him on the chain. Fortunately he did not accept and now we can read I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

At the time it was said that Jennette left the series because she was jealous that Ariana Grande made more money. Although this is surely true, it was not the main reason.

“It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse that I suffered during my time as a young actress,” Jennette McCurdy said. in his biography, now with more tools to face his past.