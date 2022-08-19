It is the sign that the dressing room is soft

The former defender of the Flock did not hold back anything about the attitude that Brizuela took with the followers who were waiting for them on their arrival in Aguascalientes.

For Camilo Romero, the situation in Chivas de Guadalajara is very clear, Well, the most obvious reflection is the attitude that Isaac Brizuela had with the rojiblancos fans, who asked him to “throw eggs” and the attacker could not bear the pressure to shut them up by making them one sign with his hand, which is why the former rojiblanco defender assured that this is because the dressing room is very “soft”.

Romero emerged in the 1990s as one of the youth squads of the Sacred Flock with the DNA that is required to play in the most important team in Mexican soccer, with which he knows the importance of generating empathy with the public and earning respect based on good performances, he also considers that respect for the followers should never be questioned and soccer players are obliged to show the best attitude and put their chest to the bullets, especially in the worst moments.

With the attitude of Cone Brizuela, el Chavalón indicated that this is proof that the Chivas dressing room is soft because there is no voice of command that can reverse this type of situation, from the coach to the most experienced players: “Chivas will always have pressure, it is a pressure team that lives day by day and I put a xa Brizuela for that sign for the fans who have every right, but there must be respect for them.

“It starts from the coach, it must be a fundamental part. When we went to the dressing room, they returned us to give autographs to the people, to take our photo and it is learning. And already in the dressing room experienced people told us ‘hey hey not like that’, because that was going to be counterproductive. Inside the dressing room things should be discussed, it is a sign that the dressing room is soft, for me it is soft and they make fun of what is happening, they are just watching it happen and they do not give it a solution. I have always tried (to give autographs) from when I was a player and until now. When you are nobody you want to be known and when you are already someone you deny people, then let’s not make a mistake. He knows he was wrong, he is a type of experience, a guy with maturity, he is a very respectful guy, he has to take responsibility and not change the affection of the people, “explained Camilo Romero on Jalisco TV.

Chivas trained with the public and from there they already had pressure

“It wasn’t always spring when I was there, but we were used to training with people, we never did closed doors. But all the training sessions we experienced with 500, 600 fans. There were a lot of fans and from there we already had pressure because that gave us a greater commitment to the people. Today they keep people very hidden, when they play it they expand, they have a discomfort that they must express, the player must put up with it and be professional in all aspects, he is a professional who has a salary who has a commitment to do well, “ commented Romero, champion in 1997 with Guadalajara.

You can see Romero’s statements from minute 12

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!