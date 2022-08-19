interview with Mireia Oriol and Claudia Roset

If one takes a look at the promotional posters that Netflix has distributed the Serie Soulthe thriller supernatural created by the Asturian Sergio G. Sánchez, will understand that the most important characters are played by the Catalan Mireia Oriol and the madrileña claudia rosette. One gives life to the character whose name is the title of this intriguing fiction, and the other to Deva. And we have been able to ask both of them a few questions about this television experience.

“It’s a great project,” says the lead actress. “From the first moment, when I received the script, [me percaté de que] I had never read something like this. All the universe [que construye]the way it was written, the definition of the characters, whom you saw without knowing who was going to interpret them and you could already intuit very well what was behind them… For me it has been a gift to be able to be part of this, both personally and professionally.”

Claudia Roset, for her part, “didn’t think about it for a second.” Because “what they knew at the beginning already pointed to very good manners. That a reprint is so well written and so complete, [es] something difficult to achieve”. And, “then, to discover everything there was” and, “when you read [que está ambientada en] Asturias, [vas] head But also you realize that It is a huge, beautiful and complicated universe. A gift for all”.

The main actresses of ‘Alma’ and confidence

“It was a lot and with a lot of depth,” says Mireia Oriol about what her role as Soul. “I wanted to control everything, to know perfectly [cada detalle], with many realities that I had not lived through either, and I had to do a lot of research and be very specific. Because, in the end, It required me to control my body very well, my voice (…). At first, she doubted myself a lot. She said, “I am not capable of doing this.” And learning makes you capable and that you do it”.

“During the shoot, I was very scared,” admits Claudia Roset. “Every day, I put on a huge stone. You’re trying and you have these mechanisms, [cosa] what happens a lot And, already in itself, the character was complicated and also has many weights. So, at a certain point, there was a mix of things from me and things from her. [Deva]. But, thanks to my teammates, the team and Sergio [G. Sánchez]little by little, I learned to let go of that fear a enjoy and trust”.

We can assume that the directors helped a lot. According to Mireia Oriol, “[Sergio G. Sánchez y Kike Maíllo] They form a great combo, very cool”. And, for her, one “is sensitivity and intuition”, and the other, “viscerality, action”. Thus, she “feels very proud of this series and of everything they have created, and that it reaches the whole world [a través de Netflix] It seems incredible to him”. But Soul “gives to reflect a lot, questions things and puts them on the table from different perspectives”.

The female references of Mireia Oriol and Claudia Roset in their profession

“These are topics that are very universal, very intimate and that can reach you deep inside,” says Claudia Roset. “And there is a combination between these great truths within a fictional universe that you can call [la atención] of a lot of people”. And “it gives a bit of vertigo [pensar que van a ver tu trabajo en todo el mundo]”. However, both interpreters know that “its profession is a constant uncertainty”. “My father always tells me,” says Mireia Oriol. “He, who is an official.”

“But the march is going a lot for us,” says Claudia Roset, laughing. Which on the other hand, she has told us about your favorite actresses. “One I discovered in My Mad Fat Diary [2013-2015] and I really liked it jodie eat”, he tells us. “She is a woman that I love, she has me completely fascinated. In comedy or drama. She’s so cool, because she looks like she’s going to kiss you or she’s going to kill you.” However, among the Spanish, she stays with Adriana Ugarte.

“And there are other references that I like [también] a lot and that you can see and touch, as she is my teacher, Cristina Alcazar [conocida por Cuéntame cómo pasó]and I think it weighs more on me than [cualquier otra] on screen,” he says. “Someone closer is more valuable to me because they are more real.” And, if her patch comrade in the Netflix series must choose, she doesn’t seem too hesitant. “I am going to say a phenomenon: meryl streep”, he declares. “And I love it Veronica Echegui whenever I see her.”

‘Alma’ and the prejudices against Spanish cinema

“The platforms have allowed this globalization [de los contenidos audiovisuales nacionales]”, comments Mireia Oriol. “For Spain and for many other countries, the United States has been the reference. But the prism is now turning more towards Europe, for example. And Spain is beginning to have its own important references as well, and some works are made with a lot of their own brand”. And, for Claudia Roset, “[los prejuicios contra el cine español se basan en cosas] that are not real”.

“There are jewels but, many times, what happens is that, until they are valued abroad, we do not allow ourselves to continue exploring because we lack confidence,” he continues. “There are great ideas, very good materials and great actors. Simply, it takes a small leap of risk and confidence and go forward. Get motivated. Like in Soul, in which there was so much desire and so much enthusiasm that it is noticeable from the start and the inertia of the others. And you ate it all.”

On the other hand, that this intrigue develops in Asturias It was, as has already been said, a plus for the cast. “For me, it was a very important factor”, insists Clauda Roset. “When I got the casting, the first thing I read was: «Asturias». I didn’t know her, and wraps you in a magical atmosphere that does half the work for you, in specially chosen locations, very hidden places. This made me soak up and experience many things as if they were authentic”.

The ritual of going to the movies and streaming platforms

Mireia Oriol, who has fallen in love with Luarca and whom we were already able to interview for the film The pact (2018), does not closely follow the genre of the latter nor of Soul. “I have not consumed much thriller, the truth”, he admits. “Though I’m hooked on stranger things [desde 2016], and I have become immune to scares. So I could still watch terror alone now, and that was unthinkable before.” A fact that is perhaps linked to the fact that “habits” of viewers “have changed a lot.”

“I love going to the movies; it’s like a whole event,” she explains. “However, I think the platforms have also given a lot of accessibility, and going to the movies is very expensive. I want to go every day and I can’t. I wish I could go more.” And Claudia Roset “understands the fear and controversy [con las plataformas de streaming frente a las salas comerciales] because the trip to the movies is a ritualthe moment to comment when leaving… We miss being there. [Pero] It’s a different time,” and

“For many series [y películas] let there be on platformsyou will never lose that love you have [por ir al cine]”, he points. “And, in the end, it is a way that everyone can have much easier access to things that were once a privilege. [Así que este asunto] it has a double face. But I think the ritual will never be lost because we all have it deep inside. I hope not because, otherwise, I chain myself [en el cine]. It’s something that can’t go away.”



