I’m pregnant and spent $ 470 on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS – haven’t rated most of the items but there were two that I loved

WHEN a mom-to-be lost $ 470 on SKIMS, she was hoping to get her money back.

Fortunately, the blogger found two must-haves in Kim Kardashian’s fashion line that made her purchases worth it.

The first time mom Sierra Harris spent $ 470 on a SKIMS booty during pregnancy, and while some items went ashore, there were others she was excited to buy back.

She explained that she had seen so many articles on social media that she felt compelled to purchase them, but admitted that her views may change after the pregnancy.

“I’m not going to get pregnant forever, so some things I might like a little differently later,” Harris said. “I definitely fell into the TikTok trap with SKIMS reviews and I needed it.”

First, Harris fashioned the Cozy Knit Robe in a small / medium size, for which he paid $ 128.

“I really thought I was going to give birth in this robe,” she admitted. “But now, knowing how messy the birth process is, I would never take it in 100 years to give birth.”

Harris also said that after ordering the robe, he saw Nordstrom-like styles for less than half the price and wouldn’t buy it again.

However, she liked the soft feel of the robe and intended to wear it. “Now it’s just for me to have fun,” she said.

Harris wore the Cotton Rib Tank, medium size, $ 34, and the matching Cotton Rib boxers, large size, $ 32.

The fashion blogger was not impressed – and displeased with herself for purchasing the two-color set.

“You can spend a lot less money and get things like this,” he said. “I just don’t wear them as often as I thought I would.”

In addition, the boxer belt was snug and uncomfortable at the waist. Harris also said he wouldn’t buy back the $ 36 Cotton Plunge Bralette.

“What I love is the Fits Everybody high neck bra,” she revealed. She paid $ 34 for a medium size.

The bra was the perfect balance of comfort and support, so Harris also ordered two more after her initial SKIMS booty.

“I would recommend this bra to anyone and everyone,” she said.

Finally, Harris modeled the signature piece of the SKIMS wardrobe: the Soft Lounge Slip Dress, $ 78, in a medium size.

She couldn’t contain her joy and enthusiastically recommended the dress to other SKIMS customers.

“This dress is everything,” she said, cradling her pregnant belly. “Look at the bump!”

Even for the high price tag, Harris said, the much-loved dress is a great buy, whether you’re pregnant or not.

“This dress makes me feel so pretty,” she said. “I feel so good. I’d say take it. “