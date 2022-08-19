Ikfem, the cross-border festival that transforms the bridge over the Miño into a stage

The Ikfem festival will kick off its tenth anniversary program tonight by recovering the spectacular piano concert that made it famous: the International Bridge between Tui and Valença will once again be the main protagonist of cross-border culture. The International Keyboard Festival & Masterclass was born in 2013, after the ddeclaration of the cross-border area as a ‘eurocity’ with the aim of “creating a cultural space through music”.

This is how Andrea González, pianist and director of the festival explains it, who says that the project was born so that the physical bridge between Tui and Valença also became a musical bridgel. The metaphorical sense, which was born in 2013 with the first edition of Ikfem, became a reality in 2017, when the International Bridge that unites both cities starred in one of the most spectacular moments of the festival, which will be recovered this year.

“The Tui-Valença Eurocity encourages cultural exchange due to its cross-border geographical nature and because it is the gateway to Spain on the Portuguese Way, receiving thousands of pilgrims from all over the world,” explains the director, “that is why we wanted to cconnect borders and cross cultures through music“. This is how Ikfem was born, which in its tenth edition will have a total of 15 concerts and several parallel activities that will make the eurocity the epicenter of culture for the next seven days.

Two cities, two countries, one event

The Miño river, the Valença fortress and the Tui cathedral are transformed into a single space between August 19 and 26 and they become the great stage that Ikfem has for its concerts. With the Xacobeo as a backdrop, the two leading cities of the Camino open their doors to pilgrims and other tourists every day of the year, but this time they will do it with live music as the common thread.

“Will concerts in up to ten different spacesit is very complex and expensive to organize an event like this”, recognizes Andrea González. The director assures that “it is easier to program in a single interior space, but the richness of Ikfem is our commitment to enjoy the spaces offered by Tui and Valença differently”.

In this way, scenarios will be enabled in the cTui Cathedral, in the Valença fortress or on both banks of the Miño to contemplate the border from any concert. “It is not a massive festival, we do not expect a large crowded square: It is designed to enjoy the small details“explains the director.

Churches, viewpoints, fortresses and the impressive International Bridge will become from this Friday the unique setting of the only cross-border festival which celebrates simultaneously concerts in two countries, Spain and Portugalgreat protagonists of Ikfem.

The piano, fundamental pillar

The International Bridge piano concert will open the event, which schedules cultural activities of all kinds for a whole week. “Are 15 concerts, but the most anticipated is, without a doubt, the one on the bridge“, explains Andrea González: “the tickets sold out in just two hours because ever since we closed the bridge for us in 2017, people have been wanting to see it again.”

Confess that it is an event “espectacular” and very difficult to prepare, for which traffic is closed from the bridge at 8 in the morning and there is a very careful assembly. “We are a chain because the stage itself is very narrow, you have to set up and tune the pianos one by one and they are dten pianos that will be played by twenty people: we are talking about a concert with forty hands”, he explains.

Backed by an emerging Galician and a Portuguese group, the pianists will start the great festival, which provides fifteen performances including other pianists and many more instruments. “Ikfem is a tool to talk about cultures and bridge music, so we have many musicians from many disciplines”.

González highlights the performance of Il Grande Piano, inspired by the film Big by Tom Hanks, in which two circus acrobats play with their feet a huge keyboard arranged on the ground. “That and a great carillon of 63 bells are the only actions that are replicated on both sides of the border due to their importance, although in Valença will be the public who plays and in Tui the artists will give a concert“.

In addition to these two long-awaited concerts, Ikfem anticipatespop, folk, or classical music performances, plus a rock concert for kids. “All audiences have a place at the festival, in which a day is also dedicated to wondersyoung talents from the conservatories of both cities who will play on various stages”.

The the public’s response, admits Andrea González, “is being impressive” and hopes that the eurocity can enjoy the seven scheduled days “with a significant influx of people”. admission to all concerts is free until full capacity, including the concert at the International Bridge, for which the invitations were sold out. “We encourage people to come with their invitation, but we know that there will be some who cannot come and that is why we invite everyone to come toowell we will occupy the available seats before starting the concert”.