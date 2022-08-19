“If I say how I am, no one really listens to me” / “My prison house”

Britney Spears and the others. An army of women overwhelmed by gossip and that the public opinion has not bothered to help regain the correct tracks, but which, on the contrary, has left them derailed without any kind of emotional involvement. The pop star, fresh from her third wedding with the actor Sam Asgharirecently claimed the ability to share what she wants on her Instagram profile, starting with the revelation of the miscarriage and her half-naked photos.

Recently, Britney Spears’ life has seen a turning point: eight months ago she freed herself from the control of her father Jamie, who, since 2008, by decision of the judge, managed every aspect of the existence of her daughter, whose life and whose careers seemed to have gotten out of control, complete with the loss of custody of the children. But has anyone ever asked her how she was? “When I say how I feel, it’s like they’re listening to me but they’re not really listening to me. I’m sad”the singer confided in unsuspecting times to the microphones of a MTV documentary. Her cry for help, after a long time, led to her “liberation”: the movement #freeBritney it restored her independence and self-esteem, but how many other women have gone through the vicious and ruthless massacre of public opinion.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND OTHER “DERAILED” WOMEN: WHEN PUBLIC OPINION BECOMES BAD

Britney Spears, in fact, is in good company among those who have been targeted by public judgment. It goes from Monica Lewinsky to Lindsay Lohan, from Pamela Anderson to Paris Hilton, to Hillary Clinton. Women cornered for their actions, for their mistakes, who have not been granted any amnesty and who only over time have been able to regain confidence in themselves. Emblematic, in this sense, the question addressed to Britney Spears twenty years ago on live TV: “But did you have sex with Justin Timberlake at the end?”. A man would never have asked this question, of course. It’s still: “Are you a bad mother?”.

Too much, really too much. Even for a music diva. Britney Spears staggers, falls, gets double tso and shaves her hair to zero. She spends 13 years under the asphyxiating control of father Jamie, in which his mobile phone is monitored and exits without permission are prohibited. Today, on Instagram, he writes: “The outside of my house, those white gates, are the symbol of my captivity. The protection ended only 8 months ago, being able to use my money is extremely stimulating, are we the same now? How is equality? “. Perhaps, after years of probation and having found the strength to start over, Britney wants to teach us all that exasperated public shaming will never have to affect anyone, regardless of genre and fame. Because she can prevent you from living.

