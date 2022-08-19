Idris Elba teases about Heimdall’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: Love and Thunder

Idris Elba teased about Heimdall’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview granted to Syfy during the promotional tour of Beast, Idris Elba spoke about his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe after his appearance in the second scene after the titles of Thor: Love and Thunder where we see Heimdall receive Jane Foster in the Valhallathe Norse afterlife:

“Heimdall is a beloved character, I love playing him. There may be something boiling in the pot. “

When the interviewer recently put pressure on asking him what that “something“, The actor replied: