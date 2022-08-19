Identity of Johnny Depp’s mystery friend revealed

Lto life of Johnny Depp hasn’t been the same since his libel trial against his ex-wife began, Amber Heard. Everything the actor does is closely watched and any action is related to another and the meaning is sought. Her last appearance was at a fsummer jazz in umbra, Italyaccompanied by a mysterious woman whose identity has already been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, it is already known who is the young woman who accompanied Johnny Depp last week in Italy and what importance it has in the life of the artist. Finally, it has been reported that no, they do not have a relationship as rumored.

Who is the girl who accompanied Johnny Depp?

The English medium, who also published the photographs in his day, assures that the woman is not his partner nor are they in love. Putting all this asidethe girl is his French teacher, responsible for teaching and perfecting the language Johnny Depp for your new film project

Johnny Depp is already a fixture on the artist’s current tour jeff beck and traveled to the transalpine country a few days ago, on the occasion of his performance at the festival of Umbra Jazz in which he was part of the cartel. There, he got out of the car next to the woman.

Rumors spread like wildfire and both were caught again entering the Brufani Hotel in Perugia, which fueled even more suspicions. However, their relationship is purely professional. Johnny Deppmeanwhile, is immersed in the launch of his album ‘18‘.