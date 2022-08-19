I tried one day to eat like Kylie Jenner: her favorite drink is really disgusting

KYLIE Jenner’s talent for staying slim and fit may have to do with her diet.

An eager YouTuber did his research and tried to eat like the 25-year-old billionaire would for the day.

Naomi Leanage is a food fanatic.

She posted a video in which she successfully maintains Kylie Jenner’s diet for a full day.

Based on Kylie’s scoop she gave to Bazaar, Naomi can have breakfast, lunch and dinner just like Kylie would.

And the morning starts with an interesting choice of drinks.

“The first thing he drinks in the morning is a glass of fresh celery juice,” explains Naomi.

Aside from the juice coming out of the blender too lumpy, Naomi claims that this drink helps “fight cancer and liver disease”.

After a short 30-minute break, Naomi moves on to the breakfast food portion.

Explain how Kylie eats eggs, turkey bacon, and avocado almost every morning.

“I skipped the avocado because mine was weird,” admits Naomi.

Kylie’s lunch options are specific.

Either go for the lemon chicken or the tacos.

Naomi chooses to make ground pork tacos using Old El Paso Soft Tacos.

Top off the medium with a little cream of beans, lettuce and salsa.

“The In N Out burger is Kylie’s favorite cheat meal, so for dinner I went with the closest thing in Canada to In N Out,” says Naomi.

A double cheeseburger with onions and a secret sauce is Kylie’s order.

And the star never forgets her side of fries.

“I feel like today is the day I realize things, realizing that this diet is all I need to look like Kylie Jenner,” proclaims Naomi as she displays her lined lips.

Viewers loved the finishing touch at the end.

“You are so amazing with lips lol,” wrote one viewer.

Another commentator encouraged Naomi to try celery juice once again.

“Celery is so good! You should definitely try to squeeze it if you get the chance because coarse celery juice doesn’t sound tempting, ”they said.