If you want to edit a web page for fun and take a funny screenshot to share with friends, in this post we will show you how.

You may not know it, but it is possible to slightly modify the information that appears on the websites you visit. either because you need a certain phrase to appear in the paragraph or if you want to take a screenshot and, first, you can edit the content a bit, or also find out the location of a website. However, to carry out this editing work, you have to follow a series of steps.

Fortunately, you don’t need to install third-party editing programs, but you can do it directly from your favorite browser, which makes it even easier. And it is that, in essence, web pages are nothing more than documents, so they can be modified as if it were a Word file.

Obviously all this modification will be temporary, since when you update the page you are on, will be restored to original content. And if you want to learn how to edit a web page from the browser, we will tell you about it in the next few lines.

How to edit a web page from your favorite browser

It is important to note that in order to perform this editing of the web page, you need to activate the feature called “document.designMode”. Though you don’t have to modify anything in the root HTML, which is good to know. And, also, it should be noted that the procedure is similar in the most popular web browsers, but it could vary one thing or another.

Run the development console in the browser

The first step in doing this is to access the website you want to edit and launch the development console, which gives you a lot of information about the website. Usually you can do this by click on the browser options menu and enter the More tools section.

Then you go to the option Developer Tools either Development tools. Though if you want to speed up this procedureyou can just press the keys CTRL + Shift + I.

Turn on design mode

After accessing the Developer Tools, a command console will open. In the Console section, in javascriptyou will have to enter the command: document.designMode=”on” and press Enter.

Edit the website as if it were a Word document

If you have done the previous steps, then you are done with the most complicated ones, because now simply you have to move the cursor to the area on the screen that contains the text you want to edit.

Then you have to click and enter the text you want, delete a word or phrase and, in general, make any type of modification you want. All this as if it were a Word text file.

But as we have mentioned, this edition that you make is not eternal, but will be reset on page refresh. So, if you want to take a screenshot with the new text, you must do it before reloading the site.

Now that you are done with the fun of editing the text of the web page, the next thing is to disable the command that you have enabled earlier. For it, again from the consoleyou will need to enter the following command: document.designMode=”off” and press Enter.

After doing this, you will notice that the website can no longer be edited and it will keep any modifications you have made, until you reload it.