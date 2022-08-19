How much did the slap in the face impact Will Smith’s career?

A statistical study quantified the damage the Oscars slap in the face caused to Will Smith’s career

It’s been almost 5 months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th celebration of the Academy Awards. And after heated debates, his resignation as a juror, and public apologies, it still stands as one of the flashiest events in the entertainment industry so far in 2022.

Part of the discussion around the slap focused on precisely what the star’s responsibility was. Independence Day to present “an honorable image” before the world, and if his reputation or the perception of his fans would be affected by his actions.

And now the company Q Scores, which is in charge of measuring the value of artists based on how attractive they are to audiences and brands, has just quantify the damage the slap caused to Will Smith’s career.

mathematically proven

Q Scores does analysis twice a year where it surveys more than 1,800 US citizens age 6 and older. And according to the report he published through Variety some days ago, Will Smith was consistently within Top 5 or Top 10 of better qualified actors, along with other artists such as Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

In accordance with Henry Shaffer, the vice president of Q Scores, in January Will Smith was listed by the 39% of the respondents as their “favorite star” However, that number dropped abysmally in July, as only the 24% of those surveyed rated it that way, presenting a decrease in 15 percentage points in just 5 months.

On the other hand, before the slap only the 8% considered it in a “negative” way, but that number rose to 26% in the new July report. According to Schafer, the demographics of women and non-Afro-descendants were who rated worse to Will Smith, while men and people of color had a better reception of the star.

Wasn’t it as bad as others?

According to Schafer: “This drop is not as big as that of other celebrities” and gave as an example the case of Tiger Woods 2009, when his scandals of infidelity and abuse were revealed. Interestingly, she also mentioned how it went for Johnny Depp this year, and revealed that the 35% of respondents rated it very positively despite the trial and allegations of abuse.

Who was also affected due to Will Smith’s slap was his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who came down from a modest 13% positive approval still 6%. And in comparison, before the slap only 29% of those surveyed rated it negatively, but that number increased to 44% after the incident.

Chris Rock Apparently he was the one who suffered the least damage from the incident in his reputation, since he kept his 20% approval and your 14% rejection throughout the two periods studied Q Scores.

Will Smith resigned from The Academy and publicly apologized to Rock a few weeks ago, he also said he would enter a rehab clinic to focus on managing his anger issues. And both Jada Pinkett and her daughter, Willow Smith, They assured that at this moment they were in a “healing stage” so we might expect the big star to stay out of the limelight, at least for a while.