how it will affect those born under this sign – Revista Para Ti

On August 23 the Sun will enter Virgo, a sign that is known for being the most analytical and critical of the horoscopebut also the one work harder for perfection. Behind his image of coldness hide characteristics such as shyness, pragmatism and mistrust. They are reserved and very reliable, iron friends.

This episode implies that energetically they will become more detailed, methodical and analytical, aspects that characterize this sign. this day is ideal for channeling, meditating and connecting with the spiritual part.

Virgo is the second sign of the Earth element and has Mercury as its ruler. If in Leo there is a need to discover and develop the individuality of the Being and its creative potential, in Virgo, on the other hand, it is necessary to make the best possible use of individual talents, and that is why this last sign is known as a servile sign and that it usually has an affinity to just/humanitarian causes.

It is the last of the personal signs, the one that can discriminate, separate and select what is ready to be used or improved so that new and better experiences are produced. It is the energy that reflects and analyzes the relationship of the Being with the world and makes him understand things in a more rational and pragmatic way, improving and getting the most out of things and himself. Instinct becomes reason.

The virginian energy is responsible for the organization of matter, of the real. Is he order acting in chaos, the imposition of logic on reality. Working hard and with determination means productive fulfillment, a way of arranging life. The Virgo sign carries that dedication and humility at its core. And for that, he doesn’t need to show it off and be the center of attention like his previous sign, Leo. The security of his carefully and meticulously done work is enough for him.

It will be a excellent period to concentrate on organizing, synthesizing and starting those ideas that are usually left on the shelfeither. The influence of Virginian energy will be in your favor to focus on progress.

Rafael Parigi, Marketing Director of Astrolink, states: “The light side of Virgo is methodical, altruistic, demanding, studious, organized and punctual. Their dark side is petty, skeptical, pedantic and has a fierce critic: the individual who knows how saving can become tightwad, the scholar can become narrow-minded, and caution can become inhibition Balancing Virginian energy means becoming more open-minded, accepting of other opinions, and more tolerant, always serving with common sense and without inconvenience.”

The people with Sun in Virgo are generally more methodical, analytical, systematic, helpful and punctual, with great (and nervous) mental energy linked to their essence. By operating in harmony, this energy pushes the natives to distinguish everything more precisely, usually with a lot of common sense and humility, as well as making them more practical, detailed, hard-working and helpful.

How are Virginians?

Mutable signs, like Virgo, they are the most flexible and adaptable of the zodiac. Virginians have a natural talent for understanding what needs to be done, are very detail-oriented, and good at jobs that require multitasking. They are instinctively more sensitive to the needs of others and tend to adapt well to different people and situations, always trying to find ways to feel useful.

The need to make things better can be met by careers in areas such as health, veterinary, education, human resources, environmental protection, social work, organizing, cleaning, or anything that requires well-defined routine or maintenance and improvement work. that can convey a better sense of usefulness. The most complete expression of this sign is through humility and service, and its greatest flaw may be criticism. And then, an observation: self-criticism and self-perception can also be powerful and an anxiety factor

In relationships, they may have some difficulty expressing themselves, as they can be more introspective, in case other aspects of the chart do not have a direct influence in this regard. They can also be very self-sufficient, but they are very happy when they have someone to add to their life. The negative side of Virginian energy can make a person more indifferent, skeptical, demanding, sarcastic, overly critical, pessimistic, and complaining. You also have to worry about paying too much attention to detail.

Celebrities who were born under the sign of Virgo

Some international Virgo figures who have these characteristics are: Beyonce, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Cameron Diaz, Thalia, Prince Harry, Salam Hayek, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves. While in Argentina: Julieta Díaz, Peter Lanzani and Nicki Nicole among others.

What role does Virgo play in your birth chart?

First you must know which planet Virgo is on in your birth chart, for that you can enter Astrolink.com or download the app and make the birth chart completely free of charge. Much more information about Virgo’s influence on your birth chart can be found there, but a brief summary is shared here:

If you have Moon in Virgo: On an emotional level, they feel that the little things in life are what really matter and they feel safe with that line of thinking. Every little thing counts and in general they are happy when they manage to fulfill all the tasks of daily life.

If you have Ascendant in Virgo: Indicates a primary posture that is more capable of adapting to changes and to different people in a more natural and spontaneous way.

If you have Mercury in Virgo: Indicates an analytical mind, with a great capacity for practical reasoning.

If you have Mars in Virgo: Your actions tend to be better planned and analyzed, so you generally like to act only when there are practical reasons to do so.

If you have Venus in Virgo: Tends to be demanding in relationships. He cares about people’s manners, personal appearance, and hygiene and dislikes rude behavior.

If you have Jupiter in Virgo: You tend to value work and the act of serving, and can even work for others.

If you have Saturn in Virgo: Has a penchant for research, strategizing and record keeping, they can also be quite responsible.

If you have Uranus in Virgo: It can provide a greater desire to make a contribution to the world through your work and the act of serving, including inventing new ways to do so or fighting for better qualities of work.

If you have Neptune in Virgo: Tends to be more critical of those who do not share their ideals.

If you have Pluto in Virgo: You will have the potential to change things deeply rooted in society, fostering a greater interest in issues related to health, quality of life, nature and the understanding of the relationship between body and mind.

Source: : https://www.astrolink.com/en