How Analysts Rate Roblox

Analysts have given the following ratings to Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in the last quarter:

Bullish somewhat bullish Without changes somewhat bearish Bass guitarist total ratings 7 0 9 0 1 Last 30 days 0 0 0 0 0 1 month ago two 0 3 0 0 Two months ago 4 0 0 0 0 3 months ago 1 0 6 0 1

Based on the 17 analysts who have assigned 12-month price targets to it over the past 3 months, Roblox has an average price target of $38.82, with a high of $57.00 and a low of $25.00.

Here is a summary of how these 17 analysts have rated Roblox over the last 3 months. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are about the value, and the higher the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are about the value.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems, and typically specialize in reporting on defined stocks or sectors. Analysts attend company meetings and conference calls, research the company’s financial statements, and contact insiders to post “analyst ratings” for the stock. Analysts typically rate stocks once a quarter.

Some analysts also share their predictions on metrics, such as growth, earnings and revenue estimates, to provide guidance on the stock. Investors who rely on analyst ratings need to keep in mind that analysts are human and could be wrong.