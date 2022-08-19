hollywood conflict guide

Things are getting very, very tense between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, so much so that some are already approaching a new and thunderous media trial like that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, there are many differences between the Depp-Heard case and the Brangelina case (as the couple would come to be known during the time they both walked the red carpet together). While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are, so to speak, two rock stars, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who have had no problem sharing the joys of their life together, have always tried to keep their thornier issues private…until now..

An FBI report on the family feud that ended their marriage in 2016 has reached the media in detail for the first time, showing lThe most toxic facet of the relationship and especially Brad Pitt that, supposedly and according to Jolie’s testimony, he would have physically and verbally assaulted his partner and put his hand on one of his children, a minor. However, at the time, no charges were filed against him and when Jolie filed for divorce, she did so citing “irreconcilable differences.” Thus ended a relationship of fourteen years and six children in common: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (19), Shiloh (14), Knox (12) and Vivienne (12).

Why have those wounds been reopened now? That is everything we know about the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt Vs. Angelina Jolie: the intercontinental row

2016, September 14. After a two-week family trip, with the entire family reunited on the plane, it takes place on a flight that began in Nice (France) and ended in Burbank (California) – after stopping at the Minnesota airport to refuel – the fight that ended with Brangelina.

The case was highly publicized even then and, since it took place on an international flight, caused an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. What we now know through media such as NBC News and Entertainment Tonight is the report that was then made based on Angelina Jolie’s statements. However, the report has not been officially published and in it all the names have been deleted, except for the initials “AJ”.

Reconstructing the names, it all started with Pitt very angry about the education of his children. “That looks like a fucking kid from Columbine… he’s going to kill someone, will you be happy then”, he told Jolie at one point. During the discussion, she said that at one point she moved to the back of the plane to get away from the children, Pitt supposedly the “grabbed by the head, shook it, grabbed it by the men” and made her hit against “the roof of the plane about four times”.

At least one child noticed what was happening and asked his mother if she was okay. It was Pitt who answered for her: “no, mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy”. When someone else on the plane – it is believed that Maddox, the eldest son who was then 15 years old – responded to Pitt: “It’s not her, it’s you, idiot“, Jolie said she had to grab her husband by the throat”with a choke wrench” to prevent him from assaulting his son. It was then that Pitt threw her backwards against the seats of the plane causing injuries to her back, elbow and hand that are documented in the report through images.

Always according to AJ’s statement, Pitt also reportedly spilled wine on a chair causing $25,000 in damage. and thrown “beer over [Jolie]” while sitting comforting the children. According to the actress EternalsPitt was getting drunk but “I was still very aware”.

When the plane landed to refuel and Jolie wanted to disembark with her children, Pitt allegedly exploded: “you’re not going anywhere. You’re not getting off this plane. Fuck everyone. I’m leaving you”. Jolie said that she began to feel like a “hostage”. It was sometime between this point and her arrival in California that someone anonymously called the Department of Children and Family Services during the flight.

Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: jet lag and other immediate consequences



2016, September 19. Angelina Jolie files for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and Brad Pitt enters Alcoholics Anonymous (he has remained sober ever since). As for the investigation, all parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in the case, so Brad Pitt was not charged with any crime.

Jolie gained full custody of her six children, all minors at the time, with supervised visitation from their father. Then begins a fierce legal battle for custody of the children. Right now Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are minors, for whose custody their father is still fighting.

Brad Pitt Vs. Angelina Jolie: How Does The FBI Report Resurface Six Years Later?

2022, March 7. We jump six years later. Under the pseudonym Jane Doe, a woman anonymously files a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI in Columbia seeking the release of documents from an investigation into a 2016 airplane marital altercation.

The plaintiff says that several episodes of gender-based violence and child abuse are credited in them. However, it was not until a few days ago, on August 16, that Variety revealed what we could all imagine: that anonymous plaintiff was Angelina Jolie. You can read the “Jane Doe” lawsuit to receive the report here.

The case is being handled by Amanda Kramer, a powerful Hollywood lawyer, who said her client “has been seeking such records for years and has been hampered and has had to resort to legal action to receive them”. However, NBC News sources say that “this report was delivered to both parties almost six years ago” and that “the final paragraph is very clear and concise about the fact that all parties, all law enforcement, agreed on the decision not to press charges”.

Brad Pitt Vs. Angelina Jolie: what is behind the leak of the FBI report?

Given this situation, the big question is why all this information arrives precisely at this time. The answer may lie as much in Pitt’s ongoing legal battle for joint custody as it does in the former couple’s latest financial disputes.

about a year agoin 2021, a judge finally granted the long-awaited joint custody to Brad Pitt, but a few months later and after it was shown that the judge had business with Pitt’s lawyers, the sentence was annulled for lack of impartialityd and custody returned to be exclusive to the mother. That same year Maddox, already of legal age, renounced the Pitt surname that his father gave him in 2006 after legally adapting him.

On the other hand, just a few months back in time, Brad Pitt called out Angelina Jolie for damaging the reputation of his wine company. According to The Guardian, the actor sued his ex-wife for selling part of the shares of the Châteu Miraval winery, which they bought when they were still together, to a Russian oligarch without his consent, as stipulated in the divorce agreement. It was not only a shared rosé wine business in the French vineyard, but the location of her wedding in 2014. Jolie, who seems to have made this decision because she wants nothing to do with the alcoholic beverage business, assures that it was a “painful decision” and that they tried to get him to buy the shares from her, but the negotiations broke down five months later and Jolie ended up selling them to Yuri Shefler, of Stoli Group, who is seeking to gain control of the grape business (according to Pitt).

Brad Pitt Vs. Angelina Jolie: how is the conflict right now?

Till the date neither Angelina Jolie, nor Brad Pitt, nor the FBI have wanted to comment on the latest events and the report is still not officially public, but as expected, the latest movements have caused an earthquake in the environment of the ex-partner.

By the actor Bullet Train, sources close to Pitt’s environment wonder what motivation is behind this anonymous request, six years later, if it is not to cause “pain” and that it can only be harmful to “the children and the family”. They say that Brad Pitt is down with this: “Brad took responsibility for his actions and his drinking and drug problems. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also shared many good times together.”, they have declared.

What can happen now? It is unlikely that six years later and with an agreement not to press charges against Brad Pitt, Jolie wants to go to court against her ex. Although it is possible that this will take its toll on her career (and perhaps both of them) as it did after the first accusations of Amber Heard to Johnny Depp. However, what you are both probably wondering right now is how all this will affect Brad Pitt’s next attempts to gain joint custody of the children.