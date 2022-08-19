His wish before coming to Mexico is to play in LaLiga

Erick Gutierreza PSV footballer, stated that one of his greatest dreams is to play in the Spanish league, before having to return to Mexico.

‘Guti’ currently has a contract signed for three years with the Dutch team and therefore knows that he still has an important stay in Europebut he hopes to be able to fulfill one of his main objectives as a footballer, which is to be in LaLiga.

“I have said it many times, they know that I love the Spanish league. I would love to be able to go play there before returning to Mexico,” said Erick Gutiérrez in an interview with TUDN.

In addition, the tricolor midfielder said that he prefers the spanish football because it is a league that is followed a lot in Mexico and that would undoubtedly give it a greater projection than the one it has now.

“I love that league because from Mexico I follow it a lot and it goes well with my soccer. By playing well here, entering important tournaments, I will have more to meet my goals,” Gutiérrez assured.

Finally, ‘Guti’ is clear that despite the fact that he wants to have more visibility, he is aware that he is not a footballer who is talked about so much in the social networksbut according to his words it is because he prefers that his close ones are the ones who talk about him.

“If you ask about me with those who work here and with the fans, they will speak well of me, that is the most important thing, that people speak well of one”, said Erick Gutiérrez, soccer player of the PSV.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – CHUCKY LOZANO IS INTERESTED IN MANCHESTER UNITED, ASSURED FROM ENGLAND.