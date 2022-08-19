High boots even in the gym or how Kim Kardashian and company want to impose the latest impossible trend

They met in October 2021, when kim kardashian he flaunted his usual fashion sense and unexpected sense of humor on national television. The businesswoman was the guest presenter on the veteran Saturday Night Live program in which she worked (she announced that she will not collaborate in the next season) Peter Davidson. The comedian participated in a sketch in which she played Jasmine, he played Aladdin and they exchanged a discreet kiss on the magic carpet. They say that, as in the best of Disney stories, it was there that the spark arose that would set social networks ablaze for months…

Let’s say, to summarize, that Kanye West did not take his ex-wife’s new relationship well at all, so we assume that he will have been the first to celebrate the breaking of #kete. If a week ago the news broke, for his followers, the official confirmation came shortly after on Instagram with some photos of her in the gym in a bikini and boots. The height of the heights or as they call it: Revenge Kim.

The term that refers to that revenge dress with which Princess Diana reappeared before the media after announcing her divorce has adapted to the sign of the times giving rise to shoes of revenge (such as Kate Bosworth’s Reebok or Shakira’s Converse) and, although she maintains a certain resentment in his expression, he has lost it in meaning. The dress of revenge doesn’t say so much “look what you’re missing so much” as “I’m great” and the “Kim of revenge” does not say so much “look how well I am without you” as “look how well I am” to dry. Basically, the message that his clothes have always conveyed.

Dressed in a makeup-colored bikini that blends in with her skin, depending on which shot it seems that she only has white short-sleeved knitted arms and some boots. And what boots!